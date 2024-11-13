Pippa Middleton’s traditional checked coat and brown knee high boots was a Christmas Day outfit we can all recreate this festive season
Pippa Middleton's Christmas Day outfit from 2016 was the perfect blend of cosy and sophisticated - and it will never go out of style
Pippa Middleton wore a traditional checked coat and brown knee high boots on Christmas Day back in 2016 and it was a gorgeous outfit that’s so easy to recreate.
Dressing for the festive season can range from patterned jumpers and leggings to the most glamorous of Christmas party outfits but when you want to strike a balance between these two approaches, the royals are the ones to look to for inspiration. They are the experts when it comes to smart-casual dressing and they love a cosy yet elegant outfit in the winter. The Princess of Wales’s sister has a similar style and in 2016 she spent Christmas Day with Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the rest of the Middleton family in Berkshire.
They attended church together and were pictured arriving and leaving for the service, with Pippa stepping out in a grey checked coat and chocolate brown knee high boots. This kind of look might not be what everyone wants to wear on Christmas Day itself, but Pippa’s outfit is a perfect option for the festive season generally, whether for a family lunch or a casual outing.
Shop Pippa Middleton's Outfit
This beautiful brown, wool-blend checked coat is a snuggly addition to your outerwear collection for winter. It's double-breasted and falls to calf-length, with wide notch lapels and gently dropped shoulders.
Extra warm thanks to their fleece lining, these leather gloves are worth having in your handbag ready to pop on. They come in so many shades, including black and navy, though this brown tone is so stunning for winter.
Shop More Brown Knee High Boots
Sleek and stunning, these knee high boots are made from luxurious suede and have an easy pull-on design. The kitten heel makes these so comfy to wear and means these boots are great for taking you from day to night.
Not everyone is a fan of high heeled boots and these ones are a lovely alternative for wearing day to day. Made from faux leather, they have a buckle detail around the ankle and elastic panels for comfort.
Designed by Really Wild Clothing, the coat fell to just above the knee and was single-breasted, with a high neckline. Crafted from wool, Pippa’s coat had a grey and beige checked pattern running all over it that gave this piece a beautiful, traditional feel. Checks and plaid are consistently popular in the autumn and winter months and this print works especially well styled with a more pared-back outfit, where it adds contrast and detail.
Pippa Middleton chose not to match the rest of her look to the exact tones in her coat, but complemented the grey and beige check with another neutral hue - chocolate brown. She wore brown tights and knee high Aquatalia boots in a similar shade which created a leg-elongating effect when worn together. The suede material of the boots brought a softness to her outfit and they had a high heel and chic pointed toe.
If you don’t already have a pair of brown boots in your winter capsule wardrobe it’s well worth considering adding a pair, whether heeled or flat. They are every bit as versatile as black boots, but can sometimes look even better with lighter toned or warm-toned outfits. Pippa tied in the colour of her brown knee highs with her other accessories to give her Christmas Day outfit even more of a sense of cohesion and sophistication.
She kept her hands warm on this chilly December day with a pair of deep brown leather gloves and around her neck she tied a floaty chocolate brown scarf which had a delicate blue floral print.
The pattern added a splash of colour in a subtle way and the Princess of Wales’s sister wore her brunette hair half-up, half-down, giving more of a glimpse of her scarf and neckline of her coat. Pippa didn’t need a bag on Christmas Day but a brown crossbody or shoulder bag would be brilliant with this kind of look if you were heading out on a frosty walk or meeting up with friends and family.
This occasion was the last time Pippa Middleton has been pictured on Christmas Day and it seems likely she also won’t be photographed in public this December, however this outfit will serve as wintery inspiration for many years to come.
