Pippa Middleton’s blush pink jumpsuit with bold red heels is the perfect summer evening outfit if a dress just isn't for you

Pippa Middleton’s blush pink jumpsuit with bold red heels from 2017 is the perfect summer evening outfit if a dress just isn't for you
At this time of year many of us find ourselves in search of the best wedding guest dresses and for those who are wanting something a little bit different this year, a jumpsuit is absolutely perfect. Some of the best jumpsuits for versatility are neutral shades, though pastels are always popular in the summer and Pippa Middleton once stepped out in a blush pink jumpsuit that is still on our wish-list seven years later.
The Princess of Wales’s sister has worn a fair few jumpsuits over the years and this is one of our favourites, with its elegant silhouette and versatile colour. Pippa wore this jumpsuit to the Miles Frost Fund party in London in 2017 and it had a high v-neckline and a fitted bodice that flared out into wide leg trousers.
Shop Jumpsuits Like Pippa Middleton's
This jumpsuit has a beautiful open back and draped angle sleeves that really make a statement. The fitted bodice flares out into wide leg trousers and it's made of satin back crepe which adds extra glamour to this occasionwear piece.
Currently reduced in the summer sale, this pale pink jumpsuit has a subtle off-shoulder design that's incredibly chic. The adjustable belt is flattering and the side slip pockets add a touch of practicality. Pair with heeled sandals, wedges or your favourite flats for a stand-out look.
Shop Red Heels For Summer
These red suede heeled sandals are a gorgeous choice for any events you've got coming up this summer. They have a contemporary rounded toe and crossover straps at the front, as well as an ankle strap to help keep them secure on your feet.
These pretty Mary Jane-style shoes come in a range of colours, including this fiery red. They have a sturdy block heel that's great for outdoor events and would look beautiful styled with everything from a midi dress to linen trousers and a T-shirt.
The trouser legs had two pleats running down the front for added dimension and they cut off at a chic ankle-grazer length. This was not only flattering and showcased her equally fabulous red heels, but also gave the jumpsuit a contemporary edge. This was echoed in the statement ruffle that ran along the front Pippa’s jumpsuit which extended up on to one shoulder, creating an angel sleeve that draped beautifully down.
Adding femininity and structure, this ruffle was a fun detail and the pale pink shade is a great choice for summer. It’s subtle enough to be incredibly easy to style and is a lovely alternative to white, cream or beige shades for both special occasions or days out in the sunshine. Blush pink also looks stunning with brighter accessories if you want to add a pop of colour but perhaps aren’t sure about filling your summer capsule wardrobe with so many vibrant items.
Pippa Middleton opted for one of her go-to colours for bags and shoes and attended the charity fundraising party wearing red heels and a matching bag. She’s often been seen wearing red court shoes, including a pair of Emmy London £445 Rebecca shoes in the shade candy. These were similarly timeless, with a stiletto heel and a pointed toe and this really allowed the bold scarlet colour to do all the talking.
Whether you want to dress up a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt or exude even more glamour, a pair of red heels are a fun addition to your shoe collection. Pippa also carried a bespoke Radley red heart-shaped bag with a woven texture which donated profits to the British Heart Foundation.
This bag had plenty of space inside for all of her essentials and it was also perhaps a sensitive nod to the Miles Frost Fund, which was set up in memory of Miles Frost, who passed away from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in July 2015.
The Princess of Wales’s sister attended the Miles Frost Fund party with her husband James Matthews and this appearance was one of the first events they went to after getting married that May. Pippa’s brunette hair was loose in soft waves and her makeup was pared-back and radiant, with a glowy base and pink toned blusher.
This is Pippa’s staple makeup look and we can’t help hoping that she’ll bring back the pink and red combination sometime this summer. Known to be a tennis fan, Pippa has often attended Wimbledon over the years but hasn’t been there since 2021. It’s possible that this will all change when the 2024 championships kick off on 1st July.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
