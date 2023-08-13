The odd sunglasses rule the Royal Family have to follow

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Members of the Royal Family have a long list of rules they must follow, but one you may not have noticed is the etiquette surrounding when they can and cannot wear sunglasses.

Members of the Royal Family aren't afraid to sport a pair of statement sunglasses, but there are certain rules dictating when they can and can't wear them.

The Royals cannot wear the summer staple when they're inside or when they're having a conversation with any member of the public.

The Royal Family are an endless source of summer-style inspiration. Specifically, their choice of eyewear is immaculate and wide-ranging. From Princess Anne's 'iconic' sporty-chic sunglasses to Meghan Markle's stylish Le Specs and classic Ray-Bans and The Princess of Wales's dreamy Ray-Ban faves, there is an endless stream of amazing looks to recreate - even Princess Charlotte is getting in on the action and already has an ‘obsession’ with the eyewear.

But choosing the right protective look can be overwhelming. Trying to find what sunglasses suit your face shape is an effort in itself but we have rounded up the 8 sunglasses styles we love most out of the 2023 trends and have tracked down the best 'Quiet Luxury' sunglasses to keep you looking chic throughout summer.

So now you have the royal shades, you need to know the odd etiquette rules royals must follow when wearing them.

Myka Meier, an etiquette expert and the author of the book Modern Etiquette Made Easy, told PEOPLE Magazine, "Sunglasses - or 'sunnies,' as they are called socially in the UK - can be seen on royals during official engagements, but usually only during sporting events when there is an activity or event outside or when needed as eye protection for a sunny climate or environment they are in.

"They will remove sunglasses as soon as they walk inside, have a prolonged or serious conversation or upon any formal greeting."

While the move seems a lot like simple common sense - who needs sunglasses indoors? - there is some sound royal reasoning behind the rule that allows the Royal Family to better make connections with the public.

Meier added, "Sunglasses don't allow direct eye contact, which can be seen as a barrier when communicating. By taking sunglasses off upon meeting, it is seen as a sign of courtesy and respect to the other person."

And it's not just the royals who should follow this eyewear rule. Everyone, no matter if they're an average member of the public, an A-list celebrity, a politician or even another royal, should remove their sunglasses when meeting a royal.

Even the President isn't exempt from the rule. Joe Biden was criticised in 2021 when he failed to remove his sunglasses while meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the time, former royal butler Grant Harrold told Newsweek, "It's fine for Biden to have had sunglasses on, but he should have removed them when he actually met the Queen"

"Everyone else has to. It doesn't matter who you are - even royals remove sunglasses when they meet royals."