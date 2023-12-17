New signs that Prince William and Kate Middleton could break with tradition
The Prince and Princess of Wales could make a decision involving Prince George that breaks with tradition
Prince William and Kate Middleton could break with tradition and decide not to send their eldest son, Prince George, to the historic Eton College, it’s been suggested.
Speculation is growing that George might, instead, follow in his mother's footsteps, and be educated at Marlborough College in Wiltshire.
Prince William and Prince Harry both went to Eton, a revered institution which, for centuries, has been known as the “the nursery of the wellborn and wealthy.” Situated near Windsor in Berkshire, the 400-acre campus has enjoyed a royal seal of approval since its founding by King Henry VI in 1440.
However, it’s suggested that the Princess of Wales isn’t as sold on continuing the tradition, not being a fan of single-sex schools like Eton.
And Prince Harry’s vocal dislike for the institution might not have done anything to change Kate’s mind. During his bout of media activity to promote his memoir Spare at the start of 2023, Harry opened up about how he felt he didn't fit in at the school and was not welcomed by his elder brother.
It was previously reported that George’s schooling was the cause of a fight between his parents, and one which Prince William had seemingly won. However, as it appears they are still looking at schools with another visit to Marlborough, perhaps Kate hasn’t given up just yet and Eton isn’t a definite.
The Daily Mail report that for the second time in recent months, the Princess of Wales was seen touring her own alma mater, Marlborough, a school where she excelled academically and developed her well-known love for sports including hockey and tennis.
If George was to go to Marlborough instead, there’ll still be a long family connection. Not only did his mother go there, but Princess Eugenie also attended.
If the Princess of Wales can convince William to break with the tradition of Eton, it is yet another sign that the pair consider themselves “equal partners” – and the future King really does respect his wife’s input.
Although it is understood that no firm decision has yet been made about what school George will attend, the family are in full preparation mode for George’s upcoming exams which will be a determining factor.
In October, Kate revealed that she had been helping him prepare, telling pupils at a secondary school in Cardiff, “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.’”
And in November, the Princess missed Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore to support George during his exams.
Prince George is currently at co-educational prep school, Lambrook, along with his sister Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They educate children up to the age of 13, so George will need to leave by 2026.
