Meghan Markle's yellow dress is giving happy summer vibes and we want in on the action

We can't stop thinking about Meghan Markle's yellow dress that is the ultimate chic outfit for sunny summer days.

Meghan Markle was a vision in yellow when she stepped out in a sunny Brandon Maxwell dress during an official engagement with Prince Harry back in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in the vibrant number that she wore just months after she and Prince Harry got married.

Prior to stepping back from royal life in 2020 and moving to their Santa Barbara mansion to start a new life away from the spotlight of the firm, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were key working Royal Family members.

During one particular engagement shortly after the Sussexes tied the knot in 2018, Meghan Markle utterly wowed royal fashion fans as she stepped out in the ultimate sunshine yellow dress - and we love it just as much as her Wimbledon outfit that gave such spring inspo.

Meghan and Prince Harry attended a reception at Marlborough House in London for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception, during which the Duchess of Sussex looked glorious in the sleek, midi dress from Brandon Maxwell.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan teamed the $1,600 dress from the American fashion label with a pair of beige Manolo Blahnik BB Pointy Toe Pump heels and the 3 Diamond Amigos Curve Posts Adina Reyter earrings.

The frock swiftly sold out after Meghan wore it for the event, which is no surprise considering the price had been slashed to $640.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadly, royal fans can't look forward to seeing Meghan Markle sport a special dress for King Charles III's coronation in May, as it has been confirmed that she won't be in attendance at the long-awaited royal event.

Buckingham Palace officials announced that Prince Harry will be at the coronation, following months of speculation over whether the Sussexes would fly to the UK for the big day.

However, a statement confirmed that Meghan Markle will remain in the USA with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with experts assuming she will skip the coronation in order to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same date.

BREAKING: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."April 12, 2023 See more

"I understand that Archie's fourth birthday played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey," Omid Scobie, who co-penned Finding Freedom, shared on Twitter.