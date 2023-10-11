Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top and deep blue earrings are the epitome of cold weather glamour - and it’s easier to recreate than you think!
Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top was paired with matching trousers and statement earrings for an appearance in New York
Trousers are an absolute must-have in any autumn capsule wardrobe and the Duchess of Sussex has just taken a classic pair of wide leg trousers to the next level with a contemporary bardot top. Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top was truly eye-catching as she and Prince Harry marked World Mental Health Day in New York. The couple were there for Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 and spoke on stage during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit.
Keeping her outfit paired-back and monochrome as she delivered an impassioned speech, Meghan chose an Altuzarra wool off-shoulder blazer in a gorgeous ivory tone. Although the actual blazer is no longer available it’s very similar to the Altuzarra corinth jacket which we also love for autumn/winter.
Appearing almost like a jumper at first sight, the bardot neckline of Meghan Markle’s ivory off shoulder top is wonderfully elegant and flattering and the panel stretches down to just above the elbows before descending to a blazer style design. The combination of a tailored bottom half and softer, feminine top half makes this an iconic piece though the neutral tone means it’s still very versatile.
The Duchess of Sussex chose to keep things matching and wore a pair of Altuzarra wide leg trousers in ivory that looked fabulous with the top. On their own they would be amazing with any cosy jumper in the colder months or a vest top or T-shirt in the warmer seasons.
Meghan is known for her love of a co-ord and has often been seen wearing white and ivory as her go-to colour palette. This particular top is also visually similar to the strapless white dress she wore to the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York last December. On World Mental Health Day the Duchess added a very small pop of colour in the form of a pair of dazzling deep blue earrings.
These are incredibly glamorous and are a personal twist on the classic Pave Spear Tip Dangle Earrings by Sarah Hendler featuring emeralds and blue sapphires. These subtle touches of blue, green and gold complemented the all-ivory outfit and Meghan’s decision to wear her hair in a relaxed bun gave fans a better glimpse of them. She finished off the look with a gold choker necklace with a blue-green stone in the centre to echo the earrings and ivory heels by Aquazzura.
And whilst Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top, trousers and earrings are all luxurious that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate this look at home! For a cosier feel why not opt for a bardot jumper and pair it with either similar toned or contrasting trousers depending on how closely you want to mirror the Duchess' look. Any blue-stone gold earrings can also add sparkle to even the simplest of outfits.
SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS
Reiss
RRP: £45 |If you love Meghan's look but would prefer something a little more cosy than tailored then this Reiss wool jumper is a gorgeous option. With a similar off shoulder design, it can be paired with cream trousers to give a coordinated look or with jeans or skirts to switch things up.
Reiss
RRP: £85 |With a wide-leg silhouette and high waisted design that's right on trend, these Reiss cream trousers are a neutral wardrobe staple can be paired with so much. The partially elasticated waistband helps to make them even more comfortable as well as super stunning.
Orelia
RRP: £25 |Featuring a Montana Swarovski® crystal in deep blue at the centre, these huggie hoop earring also have a beautiful engraved etched face. The blue and gold combination is stunning and these would add a glamorous edge to your looks.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she's not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
