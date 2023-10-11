Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top and deep blue earrings are the epitome of cold weather glamour - and it’s easier to recreate than you think!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top and deep blue earrings are the epitome of cold weather glamour - and it’s a look that is easier to recreate than you think!

Trousers are an absolute must-have in any autumn capsule wardrobe and the Duchess of Sussex has just taken a classic pair of wide leg trousers to the next level with a contemporary bardot top. Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top was truly eye-catching as she and Prince Harry marked World Mental Health Day in New York. The couple were there for Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 and spoke on stage during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Keeping her outfit paired-back and monochrome as she delivered an impassioned speech, Meghan chose an Altuzarra wool off-shoulder blazer in a gorgeous ivory tone. Although the actual blazer is no longer available it’s very similar to the Altuzarra corinth jacket which we also love for autumn/winter.

Appearing almost like a jumper at first sight, the bardot neckline of Meghan Markle’s ivory off shoulder top is wonderfully elegant and flattering and the panel stretches down to just above the elbows before descending to a blazer style design. The combination of a tailored bottom half and softer, feminine top half makes this an iconic piece though the neutral tone means it’s still very versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

The Duchess of Sussex chose to keep things matching and wore a pair of Altuzarra wide leg trousers in ivory that looked fabulous with the top. On their own they would be amazing with any cosy jumper in the colder months or a vest top or T-shirt in the warmer seasons.

Meghan is known for her love of a co-ord and has often been seen wearing white and ivory as her go-to colour palette. This particular top is also visually similar to the strapless white dress she wore to the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York last December. On World Mental Health Day the Duchess added a very small pop of colour in the form of a pair of dazzling deep blue earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

These are incredibly glamorous and are a personal twist on the classic Pave Spear Tip Dangle Earrings by Sarah Hendler featuring emeralds and blue sapphires. These subtle touches of blue, green and gold complemented the all-ivory outfit and Meghan’s decision to wear her hair in a relaxed bun gave fans a better glimpse of them. She finished off the look with a gold choker necklace with a blue-green stone in the centre to echo the earrings and ivory heels by Aquazzura.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

And whilst Meghan Markle’s ivory off-shoulder top, trousers and earrings are all luxurious that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate this look at home! For a cosier feel why not opt for a bardot jumper and pair it with either similar toned or contrasting trousers depending on how closely you want to mirror the Duchess' look. Any blue-stone gold earrings can also add sparkle to even the simplest of outfits.

SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS