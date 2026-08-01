The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Australia in April attracted a lot of attention and divided the crowd, but it also led to Meghan filming a special appearance that's now finally aired. She was a guest judge on an episode of MasterChef Australia and the mum-of-two revealed a lot about her children's food habits and mealtimes at home.

"If they say, ‘Mama, can I have dessert?’ We say, 'If you can pick it, you can have it'," she explained, before confirming that chocolate isn't an option...

One of the MasterChef judges joked, "You can’t pick chocolate?" to which Meghan replied, "No, you can’t pick chocolate, but you can pick a nice piece of fruit."