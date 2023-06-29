Love Kate Middleton's pink dress? It actually comes in six shades including gorgeous summer pastels

Kate Middleton stepped out in a stunning pale pink dress on Wednesday, and the good news is you can get your hands on the exact dress in six different colors!

Kate Middleton's gorgeous pink dress from Beulah London actually comes in an impressive six different colors.

Kate teamed her pink version of the dress with a pair of white heeled Jimmy Choo pumps.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla paired a blue embellished tunic and trousers with $59k diamond earrings.

If you loved the pink dress the Princess of Wales wore to open the Young V&A at the V&A Museum of Childhood, then we have some good news. The stunning dress, which is the the 'Ahana' Crepe Midi Dress from Beulah London, comes in six different shades.

The Princess of Wales wore the stunning dress when she stepped out in London yesterday to attend an important engagement at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The Princess continued her work focused on young people as she attended the official opening of The Young V&A, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood.

While we're loving Kate's pretty pink version, the dress also comes in summery pastel shades including yellow, blue, lilac and beige and retails at $910 (£720).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahana Short Sleeve Dress in Lemon, $910 (£720) | Beulah London The Ahana Dress is an elegant choice for summer. It is crafted from blush-hued wool and shaped to a fit and flare silhouette with a short stand neckline, cropped sleeves and sweeping skirt that's belted at the waist for a figure-defining fit.

Ahana Short Sleeve Dress in Corn Flower, $910 (£720) | Beulah London Kate's ultra-feminine dress is available in a muted, summery blue shade too. The Corn Flower tone is ideal for if you love the Princess of Wales's frock but fancy a more neutral color.

Ahana Short Sleeve Dress in Lilac, $910 (£720) | Beulah London A pastel lilac option is available as well, offering the same delicate tones of Kate's pink dress in an alternative shade for those who don't wear much pink.

The dress features short sleeves with a slight puff at the shoulders to add a sophisticated detail to the top of the look. Six buttons feature at the top of the bodice and cut off at the waist, which is nipped in by a belt in the same shade. The dress has a slight fit and flare design and cuts off just below her knee.

The Princess wore a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps with her pink dress, specifically the 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps which retail at around $650. These heels have been seen on the Princess before and added a perfect 80s style to the look, which contrasted with the conservative high-neck gown.

The Princess also wore a pair of Mappin and Webb earrings that she has been seen in on a number of occasions. The 'Empress' Diamond Carriage Earrings were a stunning sparkling addition to this ensemble and added just the right amount of glamour to this look.

(Image credit: Getty)

Pink is a colour that the Princess of Wales often wears. Last month, she stepped out in a stunning pink suit for an engagement in London. And we loved her bubble-gum pink shirt dress at the Chelsea Flower Show.

During her engagement yesterday, the Princess chatted with children from Globe Primary School in Bethnal Green who came to visit the museum which is dedicated to children and young people aged 0-14.

During one heartwarming moment, one of the children presented the Princess with a mini blue Tardis toy which is a piece of memorabilia from the British TV show, Doctor Who.