Lady Louise Windsor set to follow in Kate and William's footsteps with bizarre university tradition
Lady Louise could be set to get involved in this wild university tradition
Having followed the Prince and Princess of Wales's lead with her choice of university, Lady Louise Windsor may now have something else in common with them, as her school is known for a long-standing and bizarre tradition.
Though she's tipped to take on a bigger role within the royal family one day, right now Lady Louise has just entered her second year at the University of St Andrews. This is, of course, the same establishment her cousin, Prince William attended back in 2001 and where he struck up his relationship with Kate Middleton.
Aside from having all attended the same campus though, there's also another aspect of their education that they may now share. St Andrews is famous for having one, very bizarre, annual tradition (dubbed Raisin Weekend) that William reportedly once took part in and Lady Louise herself, may be getting involved with.
According to the university's website, it all begins with what's known as 'academic families.' This tradition sees older students 'adopting' the younger students (or freshers as they're often called) as their 'children' with the aim of mentoring and guiding them. The university cites this as a, "fantastic way for first-year students to meet new people."
The academic families are just the beginning though, as the website explains, "This ‘mentoring’ culminates in Raisin Weekend, when children are entertained by their parents and are encouraged to play pranks and silly games."
These prank-filled festivities are then followed by an even more bizarre day, dubbed, 'Raisin Monday.' This sees, "the children dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes, are given strange objects with a traditional Latin inscription, and are let loose on Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight."
Hello! reports that Prince William himself is thought to have joined in on 'Raisin Monday', though there are no pictures to confirm this. As for Lady Louise, again it's unclear if she would have taken part but having started her first year in 2022, she may very well have found herself in an 'academic family.'
When it comes to William and Kate's university days, we have had some glimpses into their time on campus, from William's 'not too cushy' room to Kate's discovery of her love for photography.
Lady Louise as a second year, still has plenty of time to partake in all that St Andrews has to offer. Indeed, it's presumed that after having stayed in the campus halls of residence (much like William and Kate did) during her first year, she is now renting accommodation with friends and no doubt, studying away.
