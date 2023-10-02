King Charles once made this hilarious quip about Prince William's 'not too cushy' university bedroom
It seems King Charles was pleased to find his eldest son's university room lacking in some royal comforts, as he joked that he mustn't have 'too soft a night'
Despite being the heir to the throne, it seems King Charles was keen for Prince William to have an authentic university appearance - right down to the 'not too cushy' bedroom.
- A few weeks before Prince William's first term at St Andrews University, his father paid a visit to campus to suss out his living space.
- King Charles then reportedly bounced on the bed to ensure the mattress wasn't 'too cushy' and joked that they couldn't make William's stay too comfortable.
Upon visiting the University of St. Andrews back in 2001, where Prince William would soon be studying, King Charles was offered an exclusive tour of the campus and made the funniest comment about his son's would-be bedroom.
According to Hello!, ahead of William's first term, King Charles was shown his halls of residence by Dr Brian Lang- who was Principal and Vice Chancellor of the university at the time - who told the publication, "His father, the then Prince of Wales, came up for tea and we talked about the sort of life his son could expect at St Andrew's.
"I asked if he would like to see the room, so we walked across the campus to the halls and the Prince of Wales, now the King, had a look at the room and insisted on bouncing up and down the bed to see how it was. "
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson: £9.23 | Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
After testing the mattress, Dr Lang then said the now-King quipped, "'Ah, not too cushy, not too soft, that's fine,'" before adding, "'We must make sure he doesn't have too soft a night.'"
Thankfully though, the 'not too cushy' room didn't seem to phase William, who Dr Lang described as 'quite blasé' and 'relaxed' about starting at St Andrews, "He looked as if he was looking forward to it and of course I assured him that we were looking forward to having him and that we would take good care of him," Dr Lang said.
This was, of course, also where Prince William and Kate Middleton met for the first time. In fact, it was very fortuitous indeed that Prince William was housed in that specific halls of residence, as Kate also lived there - with the pair even initially starting on the same course before William switched subjects.
As for William's time at St Andrews, Dr Lang revealed King Charles' actually wrote him a letter. "After he left, I had a very nice letter from his father thanking me for the role the university had played in giving him a good university experience."
