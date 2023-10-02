King Charles once made this hilarious quip about Prince William's 'not too cushy' university bedroom

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Despite being the heir to the throne, it seems King Charles was keen for Prince William to have an authentic university appearance - right down to the 'not too cushy' bedroom.

A few weeks before Prince William's first term at St Andrews University, his father paid a visit to campus to suss out his living space.

King Charles then reportedly bounced on the bed to ensure the mattress wasn't 'too cushy' and joked that they couldn't make William's stay too comfortable.

In other royal news, Kate is set to miss out on this major royal appearance for the first time, as she prioritises family duty.

Upon visiting the University of St. Andrews back in 2001, where Prince William would soon be studying, King Charles was offered an exclusive tour of the campus and made the funniest comment about his son's would-be bedroom.

According to Hello!, ahead of William's first term, King Charles was shown his halls of residence by Dr Brian Lang- who was Principal and Vice Chancellor of the university at the time - who told the publication, "His father, the then Prince of Wales, came up for tea and we talked about the sort of life his son could expect at St Andrew's.

"I asked if he would like to see the room, so we walked across the campus to the halls and the Prince of Wales, now the King, had a look at the room and insisted on bouncing up and down the bed to see how it was. "

Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson: £9.23 | Amazon Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Bruno Vincent)

After testing the mattress, Dr Lang then said the now-King quipped, "'Ah, not too cushy, not too soft, that's fine,'" before adding, "'We must make sure he doesn't have too soft a night.'"

Thankfully though, the 'not too cushy' room didn't seem to phase William, who Dr Lang described as 'quite blasé' and 'relaxed' about starting at St Andrews, "He looked as if he was looking forward to it and of course I assured him that we were looking forward to having him and that we would take good care of him," Dr Lang said.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson )

This was, of course, also where Prince William and Kate Middleton met for the first time. In fact, it was very fortuitous indeed that Prince William was housed in that specific halls of residence, as Kate also lived there - with the pair even initially starting on the same course before William switched subjects.

As for William's time at St Andrews, Dr Lang revealed King Charles' actually wrote him a letter. "After he left, I had a very nice letter from his father thanking me for the role the university had played in giving him a good university experience."