King Charles's just said the sweetest thing about Kate Middleton and it says so much about their bond

King Charles highlighted his affection for Kate Middleton in a recent speech as he spoke warmly about his close relative.

King Charles and Camilla are currently in Nairobi on a four-day state visit to Kenya. On October 31, 2023, the royal couple attended a state banquet hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto at the State House. For this engagement, Queen Camilla looked amazing in a shimmering blue tunic and palazzo trousers while the King opted for a classic suit while he made a poignant speech - in which he mentioned his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

In the speech, the King spoke lovingly about the Princess as he sweetly referred to Catherine as his 'beloved daughter-in-law.' The King said, "Nearly fifty years later it was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, The Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law... "

This was a rare moment of affection from the King who has rarely spoken so fondly about Princess Catherine in public. The King has also previously referred to his wife Camilla as his 'beloved wife' so it is clear that this term is one that is rather close to the King's heart.

He also used Catherine's family title as his daughter-in-law, as opposed to calling her the Princess of Wales, highlighting that it is this title in his family that is more important to him.

A body language expert recently revealed that Kate Middleton has a 'dominant role' in her relationship with King Charles. Judi James told The Express, "Kate more than holds her own with Charles and the slightly fearless relationship she has forged with him appears to not only form a perfect fit but also to help enhance his own image after his history of family splits, rifts and controversy."

The expert added, "Kate and Charles do seem to have a rather special relationship that shows up visibly in public as the pair seem to single each other out for attention and empathetic signalling. Their body language together suggests they are tuned in to each other, using flattery and mirroring signals to show some like-minded thinking or appreciation of a joke."

In another part of the King's speech yesterday, Charles also mentioned his parents including the late Queen Elizabeth II. The King said fondly, "It is well known, I think, that my dear Mother, The late Queen, had a particular affection for Kenya and the Kenyan people."

He then reflected on the fact that his mother was in Kenya when her father suddenly died. "She arrived here in 1952 a Princess but left as Queen. It is extremely moving to read her diary from that visit, in which she wrote that she did not want to miss a moment of Kenya’s extraordinary landscapes. I really cannot thank you enough for the support Kenya gave her through that difficult time."

He then also referred to his late father as he said, "Ten years later, my Father, The late Duke of Edinburgh, attended the celebrations of Kenya’s independence. To mark the occasion, Her late Majesty wrote to President Jomo Kenyatta to convey her sincere hope that, with God’s guidance, Kenya would prosper and that her people would have peace and contentment in full measure."

It has been suggested that King Charles is walking a 'tightrope' in Kenya as he 'acknowledged painful aspects of history' during the state visit.

In his speech yesterday the King spoke about the 'complex relationship' between the UK and Kenya - but avoided making an apology. "It is the intimacy of our shared history that has brought our people together. However, we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship. The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret. There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged, as you said at the United Nations, a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse," he said.