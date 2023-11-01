Queen Camilla’s shimmering blue tunic and palazzo trousers deliver serious glamour in Kenya as she pulls out some show-stopping jewellery

Queen Camilla’s shimmering blue tunic and palazzo trousers delivered serious glamour in Kenya as she pulled out some show-stopping jewellery.

As many people begin to look for the best Christmas party dresses out there, Queen Camilla has just presented a strong case for levelling up a two-piece set with some beautiful jewellery for any special occasions. Stepping out on Day 1 of her and King Charles’ State Visit to Kenya, Her Majesty might not have worn one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras but she brought some serious sparkle nevertheless. Queen Camilla’s signature style of a tunic dress was elevated to new heights in Nairobi as she paired it with bold palazzo trousers and stunning sentimental jewellery.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Camilla went all-out glamour with her State Banquet look and whilst it certainly wasn’t in-keeping with the trend for Quiet Luxury, her show-stopping jewellery was very sentimental. Queen Camilla’s blue tunic was a midi-length design by Anna Valentine in a soft pastel shade.

Running throughout the fabric were glimmering metallic threads in subtle stripes and the tunic also featured a subtle frill at the bottom hem and floaty puffed sleeves. Rather than keeping the tunic dress as the main outfit, Queen Camilla paired it with matching pastel blue trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This added a contemporary feel to the outfit and they exuded elegance with their wide-leg palazzo style. With her choice to wear the shining blue tunic and trousers as one breath-taking combination Her Majesty showcased how having a special two-piece in your wardrobe can make an incredible statement.

The two pieces could also be worn separately, making this more versatile too, though the Queen seems to love pairing her blue embellished tunic and trousers together. She previously wore them back in June to mark the 20th anniversary of wildlife conservation charity, Elephant Family. And just like she did back then, Queen Camilla opted for some magnificently luxurious jewellery.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Both times she’s worn a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra 3 motifs earrings in white gold with diamonds that retail for a staggering £46,000. That wasn’t the only Van Cleef & Arpels piece she wore, though, as Her Majesty was seen wearing her iconic blue agate five motifs bracelet as well as a very meaningful necklace.

According to reports, Queen Camilla’s serpent necklace was also by Van Cleef and once belonged to her grandmother. She also wore a diamond elephant bracelet and the choice to wear these pieces added to the opulent glamour of her overall look and complemented the shimmer in Queen Camilla’s blue tunic and trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Her Majesty kept her blonde hair sleek and opted for a light and glowy make-up look with a soft rose-pink lip colour. Her silver clutch bag and metallic shoes finished off her State Banquet look perfectly as she highlighted how well metallics can work with occasion wear. Whilst this particular outfit was very luxurious, the simple combination of a tunic and trousers - or indeed any two piece - is very universal.

Simply pair a top and wide-leg trouser combination of your choice with your favourite jewellery pieces for an easy-to-wear and sophisticated look.

SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS