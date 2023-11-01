Queen Camilla’s shimmering blue tunic and palazzo trousers deliver serious glamour in Kenya as she pulls out some show-stopping jewellery
Queen Camilla's blue tunic look for a State Banquet in Nairobi was gorgeously luxurious and her jewellery really stood-out to us
Queen Camilla’s shimmering blue tunic and palazzo trousers delivered serious glamour in Kenya as she pulled out some show-stopping jewellery.
As many people begin to look for the best Christmas party dresses out there, Queen Camilla has just presented a strong case for levelling up a two-piece set with some beautiful jewellery for any special occasions. Stepping out on Day 1 of her and King Charles’ State Visit to Kenya, Her Majesty might not have worn one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras but she brought some serious sparkle nevertheless. Queen Camilla’s signature style of a tunic dress was elevated to new heights in Nairobi as she paired it with bold palazzo trousers and stunning sentimental jewellery.
Queen Camilla went all-out glamour with her State Banquet look and whilst it certainly wasn’t in-keeping with the trend for Quiet Luxury, her show-stopping jewellery was very sentimental. Queen Camilla’s blue tunic was a midi-length design by Anna Valentine in a soft pastel shade.
Running throughout the fabric were glimmering metallic threads in subtle stripes and the tunic also featured a subtle frill at the bottom hem and floaty puffed sleeves. Rather than keeping the tunic dress as the main outfit, Queen Camilla paired it with matching pastel blue trousers.
This added a contemporary feel to the outfit and they exuded elegance with their wide-leg palazzo style. With her choice to wear the shining blue tunic and trousers as one breath-taking combination Her Majesty showcased how having a special two-piece in your wardrobe can make an incredible statement.
The two pieces could also be worn separately, making this more versatile too, though the Queen seems to love pairing her blue embellished tunic and trousers together. She previously wore them back in June to mark the 20th anniversary of wildlife conservation charity, Elephant Family. And just like she did back then, Queen Camilla opted for some magnificently luxurious jewellery.
Both times she’s worn a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra 3 motifs earrings in white gold with diamonds that retail for a staggering £46,000. That wasn’t the only Van Cleef & Arpels piece she wore, though, as Her Majesty was seen wearing her iconic blue agate five motifs bracelet as well as a very meaningful necklace.
According to reports, Queen Camilla’s serpent necklace was also by Van Cleef and once belonged to her grandmother. She also wore a diamond elephant bracelet and the choice to wear these pieces added to the opulent glamour of her overall look and complemented the shimmer in Queen Camilla’s blue tunic and trousers.
Her Majesty kept her blonde hair sleek and opted for a light and glowy make-up look with a soft rose-pink lip colour. Her silver clutch bag and metallic shoes finished off her State Banquet look perfectly as she highlighted how well metallics can work with occasion wear. Whilst this particular outfit was very luxurious, the simple combination of a tunic and trousers - or indeed any two piece - is very universal.
Simply pair a top and wide-leg trouser combination of your choice with your favourite jewellery pieces for an easy-to-wear and sophisticated look.
SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS
Ghost at M&S
RRP: £69 |Put your own twist on Queen Camilla's blue tunic look with this stunning blue blouse. A little more versatile day-to-day than a midi-length tunic, the satin gives this a sheen that is so glamorous. It has a regular fit and covered buttons with a flattering round neckline.
Ghost at M&S
RRP: £89 |These satin cargo-style trousers have a flowing wide legs, high-waisted design. Large pockets at the hips and a patch pocket on the leg have a workwear chic feel to them and this pair of trousers would look amazing paired with a satin blouse or with your favourite neutral jumper.
Pandora
RRP: £70 |If you love Queen Camilla's diamond drop earrings, then these more affordable options are also a stunning choice for special occasions. Featuring a mix of square and round cubic zirconia stones, these are hand-finished in sterling silver.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
32 of the best bold lipstick looks to replicate - from chic burgundy to vibrant fuschia
We've rounded up 32 bold lipstick looks for when you really want to make an impression...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Brown is the must-have nail shade this season - and these are 15 of the chicest designs to wear
Brown nail designs are trending for autum/winter and we've found the most sophisticated shades to adorn your fingertips...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The unique history of Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch as she steps out in Kenya wearing this sea-inspired piece
Queen Camilla's Scallop Shell Brooch has belonged to several royals before her and it's the most gorgeous sea-inspired piece
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla looks stylish in a preppy navy suit and glasses as she and King Charles fly in style to Kenya
The King and Queen's official Instagram account posted a video of the couple on their way to Africa
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
How King Charles will be spending Halloween with Queen Camilla - and it means venturing far from home
King Charles will be spending Halloween abroad this year for a very important reason and he has a seriously packed schedule
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla levelled up her ultimate leopard print dress for autumn and you need to see this mix of luxury and affordable pieces
Queen Camilla's ultimate leopard print dress incorporates warm brown tones and she paired it with her favourite jewellery
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We are obsessed with Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots - and they're available to buy at Russell & Bromley
Queen Camilla's suede knee-high boots might be the best black boots we've seen this season - and they're still available to purchase!
By Laura Harman Published
-
You’ll be beyond dazzled by Queen Camilla dripping in diamonds for wedding tiara moment we weren’t expecting!
Queen Camilla dripping in diamonds is the most glamourous thing you'll see today and her jewellery had huge hidden significance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles's life isn't all a 'fairytale' as the 'happy times they deserve' are limited
Queen Camilla and King Charles's life isn't all a 'fairytale' says the Queen's former daughter-in-law who has spoken about the royals
By Laura Harman Published