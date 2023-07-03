King Charles to meet with Joe Biden in an visit that reflects the late Queen's style

King Charles will meet with Joe Biden in the near future as the pair strengthen the 'strong relationship' between the UK and the US.

The President of the US, Joe Biden, is set to visit the UK in the next few weeks.

The visit between the monarch and the President will reflect Biden's last visit to the US when he met the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace recently announced, "The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July." A White House statement also supported this story by announcing, "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."

The visit will actually mirror the President's last official visit to the UK, when he met with the last monarch and King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This is because the visit will take place at Windsor Castle as opposed to any of the other royal residences.

(Image credit: Getty)

In the past, Presidents of the United States have not always visited Windsor Castle. When Donald Trump met with the Queen in 2019, he and his wife Melania met with Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace. Similarly, when Barack and Michelle Obama visited the Queen on three occasions during Obama's eight years in office, he met Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

This shows that the meeting of the President and the Monarch can take place at any of the royal residences. Still, the King has chosen to retain his mother's legacy by also meeting Biden at the same home where his mother first greeted the President in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Biden and King Charles have met on many occasions over the years, and most recently crossed paths at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. The President was also invited to the King's Coronation in May 2023, but declined the invitation. Instead, his wife Jill Biden was in attendance at this engagement as a representative of the US.

In addition to meeting with the King, Biden will also be meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who has only just returned from a visit from Washington. While on a two-day trip to Washington last month, Sunak and Biden reportedly discussed Ukraine, a post-Brexit economy, and the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence.

After visiting the UK on July 10, Biden will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania for the NATO summit on July 11 and 12. He will then continue his busy European schedule by attending a US-Nordic Leaders Summit in Helsinki, Finland, to continue discussions about the Russia-Ukraine war.