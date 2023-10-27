King Charles looking beyond thrilled by the sweetest gift from a little royal fan is everything we needed to see
King Charles has a new crown to add to his collection and from the looks of his reaction, it might just be his favourite...
While King Charles III already has a number of priceless crowns in his possession, he just received a new, handmade one during his visit to the Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice and judging by his reaction, it might be his new favourite.
Stepping out on October 26 in Norwich, King Charles attended the opening of Priscilla Bacon Lodge hospice - a state-of-the-art palliative care unit - where he was presented with an impressive paper crown by a four-year-old girl, whose mother is staying at the facility.
The monarch was delighted by the thoughtful gift and was seen beaming as he held his new, handmade headpiece - and yes, the pictures are indeed as adorable as they sound.
During his visit, King Charles spent time chatting with patients and staff members and upon entering one of the rooms to meet Rebecca Turner, who has stage three melanoma and is staying at the hospice, he was gifted with a paper crown by her four-year-old daughter, Arielle Bayliss.
Of course, King Charles is no stranger to a crown, having worn several throughout his lifetime, from the Prince of Wales Coronet - which his son, William now the Prince of Wales wore to the Coronation, to the St Edward's Crown. This is the crown Charles wore during his Coronation, as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II did during her own in 1953. However, this latest, handmade accessory did not fail to bring a huge smile to his face.
Presenting the King with her gift, Arielle approached and handed him a folded blanket with the handmade crown, which she had made during the hospice's crafting session, resting atop it.
The monarch was clearly delighted with the thoughtful gift and said, "Is that for me, thank you very much," before asking, "Did you put that together?" Arielle replied that she had, before pointing out some of her favourite details.
In a video shared by The Independent, she also made sure to differentiate between which gift, out of the blanket and crown King Charles could actually keep by whisking the former away and back to her mother, earning a laugh from the monarch.
Throughout his visit, the King was pictured laughing and speaking animatedly with patients and staff members - even at one point meeting and stroking a therapy dog named Agnes.
This is one of the many candid moments we've seen from King Charles' string of public outings this month and comes after he even poked fun at that viral pen moment, addressing it in the funniest way.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
