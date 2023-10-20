Remember King Charles's awkward viral pen moment? He just addressed it in the funniest way

King Charles's awkward viral pen moment just got referenced by the King in the best way at a royal dinner at Mansion House

King Charles's awkward viral pen moment just got brought up at a formal dinner in the funniest way.

On October 18th the King and Queen looked incredible as they attended an important dinner at Mansion House. During this dinner, the King made a speech and referenced a rather funny moment in a moment of self-deprecating humour. 

The King said, "Our ability to laugh at ourselves is one of our great national characteristics. Just as well, you may say, given some of the vicissitudes I have faced with frustratingly failing fountain pens this past year!"

Of course the King was referencing the moment when in September 2022, he was caught expressing his rather angry frustration over a leaky fountain pen. While signing a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle, the King discovered the pen had leaked onto him.

"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" The King said as he stood up and handed the pen to his wife. "Oh look, it’s going everywhere," said Camilla. "I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

At the very end of the King's speech, His Majesty referenced his grandchildren and children. "As King – and as a father and a grandfather – I commend them [the virtues mentioned in his speech] to you. 

He also spoke on behalf of the Queen as he said, "And, on behalf of my wife and myself, let me conclude by renewing our heartfelt thanks for the warmth and generosity of your welcome this evening, and by proposing a toast to The Lord Mayor and the City of London Corporation."

Queen Camilla was dripping in diamonds as she cut an elegant figure in a historic tiara and necklace combination at the dinner, and the King also looked fetching in his white tie ensemble.

