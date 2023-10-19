You’ll be beyond dazzled by Queen Camilla dripping in diamonds for wedding tiara moment we weren’t expecting!
You’ll be beyond dazzled by Queen Camilla dripping in diamonds for wedding tiara moment we weren’t expecting!
When it comes to royal jewellery, the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras are some of the most magnificent pieces of all and we’ve just had a glimpse at one of the most sentimental of these worn by Queen Camilla. Her Majesty certainly has her favourites when it comes to tiaras and we last saw her wear the Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara in Germany.
But she brought out the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara on 18th October for a very special event that hadn’t been listed in the Royal Family’s published diary of upcoming engagements and events. Stepping out with King Charles in London, Queen Camilla went all out and was dripping in diamonds for an important dinner at Mansion House.
This marked the first time His Majesty had been to the City of London since his coronation and he was presented with a pearl sword which he then returned to confirm the Lord Mayor of London’s authority there when the monarch isn’t there.
Given how momentous the occasion was, it’s very fitting that Queen Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara which previously belonged to not one, but two Queens. It was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth’s and it was gifted to her as a wedding present in 1947 by her grandmother Queen Mary.
According to the Royal Collection Trust, the tiara was a wedding present to Queen Mary herself in 1893 when she was Duchess of York which makes it all the more special.
It has a fleur-de-lis style design set with stunning diamonds and Queen Elizabeth was depicted wearing it on banknotes and in coin portraits of her during her reign.
This gorgeous and meaningful tiara with its royal wedding associations made a huge statement at the Mansion House dinner, but Queen Camilla’s jewellery selection included several other precious pieces that once belonged to her mother-in-law.
Her diamond necklace and bracelet were Queen Elizabeth’s 21st birthday presents and these couldn’t have looked more spectacular paired with the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara. These significant pieces of jewellery are so full of meaning and Queen Camilla’s choice to wear them all together could be seen as a lovely tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
The dazzling shine of the diamonds worked perfectly with her black embellished Bruce Oldfield evening gown. She wore this with the Honeycomb Boucheron tiara in Germany for her first state visit as Queen Consort and so it perhaps holds personal memories for her too. With an elegant curved neckline, long sleeves and a sweeping maxi length, this classic dress stands out with its exquisite silver leaf motif embroidery.
She brought out the silver tone with a matching silver clutch bag and it was echoed in the platinum settings of her tiara, necklace and bracelet. Queen Camilla kept her make-up light and glowy, with a rose-pink lipstick and also added a classic *her* flourish with her often-worn Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet.
During Queen Camilla and King Charles’ appearance at Mansion House, the monarch delivered a powerful speech in which he reflected upon what he believes makes the UK so special.
“I have often described the United Kingdom as a “community of communities”; an island nation in which our shared values are the force which holds us together, reminding us that there is far, far more that unites us than divides us,” he declared, before later adding, “From these wells we can raise hope, shared purpose and, above all, a genuine togetherness that will see us through good times and bad.”
