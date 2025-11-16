King Charles' stern two-word response to William's request after Catherine's cancer diagnosis

Prince William had reportedly hoped to scale back his royal duties when Princess Catherine was diagnosed

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales
The King's firm two-word response to Prince William's hopes of scaling back his royal duties following Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis has been revealed by a royal expert.

Back in March 2024, the Princess of Wales shared a poignant video confirming the news that she had been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery and was set to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Now, it's been reported that his wife and father's health battles prompted a request from Prince William to take a step back from his busy schedule - but the King is said to have had other ideas.

According to Robert Jobson's new book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty, William urged King Charles to scale back his own royal work and take a break. He also reportedly had hopes that he could reduce his own royal engagements in order to focus on supporting his family and Kate's recovery.

However, Jobson says that King Charles was very much against the idea and was firm in his response, having told his son to simply "think again".

Catherine, Princess of Wales curtseys to King Charles III

Despite Charles' reluctance to let Prince William abandon his duties in light of Catherine's health struggles, the royal author tells of how the King and Princess of Wales' cancer battles strengthened their bond.

"Like William, he became a ‘beacon of strength’ to the princess. The two had a private one-to-one lunch at Windsor Castle the day before Catherine’s pre-recorded video was aired," Jobson writes.

"There, they were able to offer each other support. After it was shown, Charles issued a palace statement saying he was ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

