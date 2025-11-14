Happy birthday King Charles! Test your knowledge on His Majesty as he turns 77
King Charles is 77 today - how much do you really know about His Royal Highness?
Happy birthday, King Charles! His Royal Highness is marking a very special milestone today, celebrating his 77th birthday.
Having ascended the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the King has gone on to make his mark as monarch in just a few short years.
Despite an ongoing cancer battle following news of his diagnosis in February last year, the King has maintained a jam-packed calendar of public engagements, taking on 372 in 2024. Just recently he made history as he and Queen Camilla visited Rome to pray with Pope Leo in October.
Alongside his duties as monarch, the King is a loving husband, father, grandfather, keen gardener, passionate environmentalist and more.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
To mark his big day, an unseen photograph of the King taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington was shared by the Royal Family. In the candid shot, the King can be seen in the green grounds of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, smiling at the camera with a shepherd's crook in hand.
"77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday," the caption beside the photograph said.
So, how much do you know about the life and work of King Charles III? Take our quiz to test yourself.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.