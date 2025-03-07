We didn't expect the King's favourite songs playlist to include Kylie and Bob Marley - prepare to be surprised by his joyful mix

King Charles has shared a mix of his favourite songs, consisting of music that has brought him 'joy' over the years - and the likes of Bob Marley and Kylie Minogue are features we didn't expect.

The King took to Instagram to share a video teaser hinting at an exciting new announcement on March 6th, during which he can be seen sitting down at his Buckingham Palace desk, with a large 'On Air' sign in shot.

The clip was captioned "coming soon..." and featured the palace's brass band playing a rendition of Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley, before a snippet of the real track played over the footage.

After sparking intrigue among royal fans, it was announced that the monarch had put together a selection of his favourite joy-provoking songs for The King's Music Room on Apple Music, in honour of Commonwealth Day 2025 on Monday.

The special podcast, recorded at Buckingham Palace, consists of the King delving into why he chose the tracks by beloved artists from across the Commonwealth - sharing detail of what they mean to him plus the personal experiences and memories attached to the various singers and records.

The King's musical line-up includes a wide range of genres, from reggae and pop to disco and Afrobeats, with Bob Marley, BRIT Award winner Raye, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Davido making the cut.

Opening up on the importance of music in his own life, the King, who took the throne in September 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, explained, "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places."

Highlighting the importance of music in provoking happiness and bringing us together, the King continued, "But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.

"This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day," he added.

King Charles's collaboration with Apple Music, The King's Music Room, will be available on the streaming service on March 10th.