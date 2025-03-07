We didn't expect the King's favourite songs playlist to include Kylie and Bob Marley - prepare to be surprised by his joyful mix
King Charles has recorded a special Apple Music broadcast, sharing details of his favourite music by artists from across the Commonwealth
King Charles has shared a mix of his favourite songs, consisting of music that has brought him 'joy' over the years - and the likes of Bob Marley and Kylie Minogue are features we didn't expect.
The King took to Instagram to share a video teaser hinting at an exciting new announcement on March 6th, during which he can be seen sitting down at his Buckingham Palace desk, with a large 'On Air' sign in shot.
The clip was captioned "coming soon..." and featured the palace's brass band playing a rendition of Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley, before a snippet of the real track played over the footage.
After sparking intrigue among royal fans, it was announced that the monarch had put together a selection of his favourite joy-provoking songs for The King's Music Room on Apple Music, in honour of Commonwealth Day 2025 on Monday.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The special podcast, recorded at Buckingham Palace, consists of the King delving into why he chose the tracks by beloved artists from across the Commonwealth - sharing detail of what they mean to him plus the personal experiences and memories attached to the various singers and records.
The King's musical line-up includes a wide range of genres, from reggae and pop to disco and Afrobeats, with Bob Marley, BRIT Award winner Raye, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Davido making the cut.
Opening up on the importance of music in his own life, the King, who took the throne in September 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, explained, "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places."
Highlighting the importance of music in provoking happiness and bringing us together, the King continued, "But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.
"This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day," he added.
King Charles's collaboration with Apple Music, The King's Music Room, will be available on the streaming service on March 10th.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Sienna Miller's satin trousers and boxy leather jacket look was the coolest blend of edgy and simplistic
All black, satin and leather - Sienna's style combination was undeniably cool
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The Briiv has made air purifying beautiful - and it's works harder than 3,000 houseplants
The Briiv 2 Air Filter is one of the most attractive air purifiers I've seen. It looks like a terrarium, but is the beauty skin deep, or a proper cleanse?
By Laura Honey Published