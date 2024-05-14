King Charles shares rare insight into cancer battle as he reveals side effect of treatment

King Charles has shared a personal insight into his cancer treatment as he revealed that he had lost his sense of taste.

Two months after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was first made public by Buckingham Palace, the monarch is said to have revealed a personal insight into one of the ways his treatment has affected him. His Majesty returned to public-facing duties in April and at his latest engagement in Hampshire, he reportedly revealed that he had lost his sense of taste.

According to the Daily Mail, the King shared the news whilst speaking to British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck in Middle Wallop. Mr Mapplebeck told King Charles about how he had lost his taste after undoing chemotherapy last year and the monarch supposedly remarked that the same thing had happened to him.

This personal update about this side effect of his treatment is in-keeping with King Charles’s openness in recent months. Whilst the Royal Family might often uphold the traditional motto of "never complain, never explain" in other matters, when it comes to his health the King has shown his commitment to being as transparent as possible.

When it was announced back in February that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, the Palace explained that he had chosen to share this with the world to help "public understanding".

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," they said.

Meanwhile, King Charles’s first engagement since then was undertaken to help raise awareness of the importance of being diagnosed early. He and Queen Camilla visited the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the University College Hospital in April where he spoke to one of the centre’s patients about his own diagnosis, stating, "[it’s] always a bit of a shock isn't it, when they tell you".

This remark, alongside King Charles’s reported revelation about losing his sense of taste, highlights King Charles’s willingness to share very personal insights at this challenging time. His return to public duties came after his doctors confirmed they were "pleased' with the progress he’s made with his treatment. They added that it’s "too early to say" how long his treatment will continue and a State Visit is already planned for June.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan whilst the monarch’s attendance at other summer events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot still remains to be confirmed. In recent months other working members of the Royal Family have been stepping up even more to support the monarchy and during his visit to Hampshire the King passed on a prestigious new title to Prince William.

Coming together at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop he handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales. This was formerly held by the King for 32 years and he spoke admiringly of his eldest son’s flying abilities during the ceremony.

"The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed," King Charles declared proudly.