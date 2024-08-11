Kate Middleton and Prince William send congratulatory message to Team GB as 2024 Paris Olympics comes to a close – with a surprise cameo from Snoop Dogg

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken to Instagram to send a congratulatory message to Team GB as the Paris Olympics ends. And if that wasn't enough, there's a cameo from a host of stars included in the video, all sending well wishes and messages of support to the British athletes.

Many will think they may have stumbled across the wrong Instagram account, as American rapper Snoop Dogg introduces the video, looking as dapper as only Snoop can in a bold red, white and blue jacket (presumably to represent the USA), with 'Greetings loved ones." Kate and William then appear for a matter of seconds, with the Princess looking incredibly well and happy, and William surprising us all with a beard.

David Beckham follows the royals, and then a flurry of stars and athletes, including Rebecca Adlington, Gabby Logan, Kelly Holmes, Colin Jackson and Chris Hoy, to name just a few.

Celebrating Team GB from afar this year, it was lovely to see the Prince and Princess send a message of support to British athletes, from whom we have seen stellar performances. It's reassuring to see Kate looking so well, and we are loving William's all-new facial hair.

Snoop Dogg has been covering the summer games for NBC introduces the pair, and we have to say, the collaboration was somewhat of a surprise.

"From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!" said the Princess of Wales, following Snoop's introduction.

"Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all," added the Prince of Wales, who wore a blue Olympic Team GB polo shirt. In the caption they wrote: "Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer."

The couple's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – did not feature. The video instead closing with Snoop Dogg closing the show, thanking everyone on behalf of 'Big Snoop Dogg, the Prince and his lovely wife."