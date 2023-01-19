Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle led to ‘yawning silence’ that shattered ‘upbeat’ mood

Kate Middleton's question for Meghan Markle was reportedly asked at her first Trooping the Color in 2018, according to Prince Harry's memoir

Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle revealed in Spare. Seen here together in the Royal Box on Centre Court
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle allegedly led to a “yawning silence” that shattered the “upbeat” mood at Trooping the Color back in 2018. 

After months of anticipation leading up to its release Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has certainly gripped readers across the world with its allegations. The book sees Prince Harry claim he wasn’t Prince William’s best man after all whilst he opened up about King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to his sons. As per The Independent (opens in new tab), the Duke of Sussex also shared an anecdote about Meghan Markle’s first time attending the late Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Color, in 2018. 

Watching the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast and traveling in the carriages might be considered a rite of passage for royal spouses and Kate Middleton reportedly asked Meghan how she’d found this milestone event. But Spare claims the question was answered with a joke by the Duchess of Sussex - and it supposedly didn’t go down well!  

The Royal Family watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Writing that Trooping the Color was one of their first “public appearances as newlyweds”, Prince Harry apparently declared that “everyone present was in a good mood” and was “upbeat”. The Prince, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, alleged that this soon changed after the Princess of Wales asked Meghan how she found her first Trooping the Color.

He explained, “But then: Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Color. And Meg joked: ‘Colorful’. And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

So it seems that Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle didn’t lead to the answer or the atmosphere that some might’ve expected. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In the years since that first Trooping the Color and Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan, the Sussexes have only attended once more publicly as they stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and did not appear on the balcony in 2022 during the Jubilee Weekend as they're no longer working royals. 

Prince Harry’s claim in Spare about the “yawning silence” that descended amongst them wasn’t the only time he reflected on supposed tricky moments between Meghan and Kate in the bestselling book. 

He also gave his perspective and all the details on *that* Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fallout and suggested that Kate Middleton had an “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle that all came down to a lip gloss. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Meanwhile, in the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan described Kate as a “good person” and condemned the “narrative of a hero and villain” between the sisters-in-law. Although it’s not sure when they could next reunite, it’s possible that the King’s coronation could see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fly over to the UK again. 

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest