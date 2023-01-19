Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle led to ‘yawning silence’ that shattered ‘upbeat’ mood

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle allegedly led to a “yawning silence” that shattered the “upbeat” mood at Trooping the Color back in 2018.

The Princess of Wales is said to have asked the Duchess of Sussex a question at her first Trooping the Color that was answered with a joke.

According to Prince Harry’s memoir, everyone’s “good mood” reportedly changed as there was “silence” after Meghan Markle’s joke.

After months of anticipation leading up to its release Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has certainly gripped readers across the world with its allegations. The book sees Prince Harry claim he wasn’t Prince William’s best man after all whilst he opened up about King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to his sons. As per The Independent (opens in new tab), the Duke of Sussex also shared an anecdote about Meghan Markle’s first time attending the late Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Color, in 2018.

Watching the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast and traveling in the carriages might be considered a rite of passage for royal spouses and Kate Middleton reportedly asked Meghan how she’d found this milestone event. But Spare claims the question was answered with a joke by the Duchess of Sussex - and it supposedly didn’t go down well!

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Writing that Trooping the Color was one of their first “public appearances as newlyweds”, Prince Harry apparently declared that “everyone present was in a good mood” and was “upbeat”. The Prince, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, alleged that this soon changed after the Princess of Wales asked Meghan how she found her first Trooping the Color.

He explained, “But then: Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Color. And Meg joked: ‘Colorful’. And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.”

So it seems that Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan Markle didn’t lead to the answer or the atmosphere that some might’ve expected.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In the years since that first Trooping the Color and Kate Middleton’s question for Meghan, the Sussexes have only attended once more publicly as they stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and did not appear on the balcony in 2022 during the Jubilee Weekend as they're no longer working royals.

Prince Harry’s claim in Spare about the “yawning silence” that descended amongst them wasn’t the only time he reflected on supposed tricky moments between Meghan and Kate in the bestselling book.

He also gave his perspective and all the details on *that* Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fallout and suggested that Kate Middleton had an “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle that all came down to a lip gloss.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Meanwhile, in the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan described Kate as a “good person” and condemned the “narrative of a hero and villain” between the sisters-in-law. Although it’s not sure when they could next reunite, it’s possible that the King’s coronation could see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fly over to the UK again.