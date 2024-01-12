Kate Middleton's faux fur gloves are her timeless winter accessory that we're copying this January

Kate Middleton’s faux fur trimmed gloves are the cosiest and most stylish way to keep your hands warm this winter and here’s how to get the look.

The New Year means wrapping up warm as the January weather has taken a turn for the chilly and likely inspired many people to eye-up the best puffer jackets for women to help keep them cosy. Alongside a coat, layering up with warm accessories is key and the Princess of Wales has revealed herself to be a fan of adding stylish gloves to a look. Kate Middleton’s faux fur gloves in particular stand out as being not only incredibly cosy-looking but very affordable too.

The senior royal was pictured wearing a pair of suede, faux fur-trimmed gloves several times back in 2018 when she and Prince William visited Sweden and Norway.

Ensuring she was dressed practically yet elegantly for the freezing weather outside, Kate’s faux fur gloves were a brilliant choice and are understood to have been from John Lewis. The gloves were black with a mottled grey faux fur trim on the cuffs that added a glamorous touch to the otherwise pared-back design. They also featured a buckle detail that meant Kate could secure them snuggly around her wrist, perhaps helping to minimise any cold air getting in.

HotSquash Leather Sheepskin Lined Gloves View at John Lewis RRP: £42 | Kate Middleton's gloves might now be out of stock but these leather sheepskin lined ones are a great, warm alternative. Pair with any outfit during the colder months for a cosy and elegant look and they also come in beige and amber. M&S Faux Sheepskin Cuffed Gloves View at M&S RRP: £19.50 | If you're wanting an even more affordable pair of gloves to emulate Kate's cosy look from 2018, these could be just what you've been looking for. Cosy and versatile, these gloves have added stretch and are lined to help your hands stay extra warm. Thistle Gem Faux Fur Trim Gloves View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 | These very affordable faux fur trim gloves are fleece lined for added warmth. They are touch-screen friendly, making them incredibly handy for when you're on the go and they also come in beige and burgundy if you'd prefer a pop of colour.

Kate’s faux fur gloves were worn when she and Prince William attended a Bandy hockey match in Stockholm on 30th January 2018. On this occasion the Princess of Wales paired her neutral and cosy gloves with a chic black coat from Burberry, a plum-toned roll neck jumper and a grey mottled bobble hat. She also opted for very practical footwear in the form of Sorel snow boots.

The black gloves worked perfectly with this outfit and the neutral shade means that they would look just as stylish with a variety of other hues too. The Princess of Wales went on to wear them again in Norway a few weeks later at an event organised by the Norwegian Ski Federation. This time, she went for a white hat and a red and white down jacket by KJUS.

Both times the weather was exceptionally cold and so Kate’s faux fur trimmed gloves certainly seem to have been warm, judging by her decision to wear them twice. Whilst she wore them six years ago and her exact ones are no longer sold, faux fur trimmed gloves have remained popular.

There are currently plenty of options on the high-street that have a similar look to them - some with a grey faux fur trim and some with black to tie in with the main part of the glove. Similarly gloves also range from being more affordable with faux fur and slightly more luxury with sheepskin trims depending on your preference too.

Sorel Caribou Women's Waterproof Snow Boots View at Amazon RRP: From £104-£129.23 |Also available in camel and grey colourways, these boots give the same feel as Kate's boots from 2018. Coming up to mid-calf length they're sturdy and practical for snowy weather and include a waterproof nubuck leather upper and Sherpa cuff. Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boots View at Amazon RRP: From £48.50-£125| Crafted from breathable and waterproof material to help keep your feet dry in wet weather, the insulation and micropolar piping on these boots ensures cosiness and comfort. They're a great choice for anyone venturing outside in snowy or wet weather this winter. M&S Grey Marl Bobble Hat View at M&S RRP: £14 | This mottled black and white bobble hat is an easy-to-wear staple for the colder months. Giving a similar look to that worn by Kate in Stockholm, this has a turned-up brim and a traditional feel to it.

They can easily be styled with your best black boots, trousers and coat for more day-to-day looks in slightly chilly weather as well as in colder conditions too. The Princess of Wales seemed to have appreciated having hers with her in Sweden and Norway in 2018.

She even kept them on when she showcased her own hockey skills and hit a ball during her time at the Bandy hockey match meeting players. Layering white gloves over the top, Kate’s faux fur trimmed gloves can still just be seen underneath them helping to provide extra warmth.