Kate Middleton's fashion choice that proves she's 'down-to-earth' and 'just like us'

The Princess of Wales's decision to often opt for lowkey, more affordable jewellery choices is a fashion choice that shows she's down-to-earth and a lot more like us than we might think, according to a royal expert.

Kate Middleton's collection of inexpensive jewellery is reflective of her down-to-earth nature, royal expert Jennie Bond says.

The Princess of Wales's jewellery choices were recently branded 'disappointing' but Jennie has defended Catherine's decision to not always wear pricey pieces.

What with Kate Middleton's gorgeous dresses, her collection of high heels and her stash of designer bags, the Princess of Wales is clearly no stranger to luxurious pieces.

And while the future Queen Consort has access to lots of incredible and seriously pricey jewellery, she's never one to shy away from wearing affordable earrings and necklaces from brands that are more on the modest side.

With Missoma being one of her go-tos for jewellery and the likes of high street names Accessorize and ASOS appearing in her collection, it's not all royal heirlooms and diamonds for the Princess of Wales.

According to former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, the Princess of Wales's openness to costume jewellery that doesn't cost the world shows just how 'down-to-earth' she really is.

"Thank goodness that we have a thoroughly down-to-earth Princess who can rock the High Street look and the budget jewellery with such style! Catherine is a woman after my own heart," she told OK!.

Jennie continued, "Who wants to worry all the time about losing the odd earring and necklace? There’s some fabulous budget jewellery around – I wear it all the time.

"Obviously it’s stunning when she is wearing something from the Royal collection and we all gasp about how much it’s worth.

"But it’s also wonderful that she is still very much in touch with the kind of shops most of us use, and obviously enjoys wearing 'normal' bling, just like us!"

Jennie's comments come after Former Vogue International editor Suzy Menkes hailed Catherine's choice of jewellery 'disappointing', claiming she doesn't show enthusiasm about her access to the priceless royal jewel collection.

Speaking on her podcast Creative Conversations, Suzy said, "The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to.

"I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, 'Do I have to wear this?' She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on."