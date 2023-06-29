Kate Middleton uses this secret style trick to help her appear 'more approachable', expert says

A fashion expert has revealed how Kate Middleton uses a particular style hack to make her look 'more approachable' at royal engagements.

The Princess of Wales has stepped out in some stunning looks lately, and a fashion expert has revealed her trick to appearing approachable.

The expert has described Kate's style as 'playful' but 'elegant', highlighting the subtle way she makes people feel comfortable around her.

Kate Middleton has been wearing a lot of polka dot lately. Earlier this week, she stepped out in a navy and white polka dot dress, paired with a timeless Mulberry bag and bargain pearl earrings for a royal appearance in Southampton.

And last week, the Princess wore a bespoke Alessandra Rich polka-dot silk midi dress to attend with a sweet nod to Princess Diana to Order of the Garter.

And now, a fashion expert has explained how Kate's choice to frequently wear polka dots to royal engagements is not simply coincidence.

Style expert Susie Nelson, founder of Modes and More Vintage told the Express that polka dots is an "approachable and playful design" that the Princess chooses carefully.

She said, "Polka dots are a youthful, approachable and playful design. They can make an elegant and sophisticated style more relatable and are quite easy for high-street designers to produce."

Susie added, "Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth II were fans of polka dots, and they are also worn by Princess Beatrice."

Revealing the meaning behind polka dots, the style expert continued, "Some say a polka dot has the form of the sun, which is a symbol of the energy of the whole world and living life. The circle has balance and is also the form of the moon, which is thought of as calm. They have also been used in art, most frequently by Yayoi Kusama and Bridget Riley."

However, while there may be a lot of significance behind Kate's choice to wear polka dots often, it is also possible that Kate has chosen the patterned dresses for practical reasons, too.

In the past, the Princess of Wales has been seen wearing similar styles when taking her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to school and for Royal Ascot 2022.

Susie revealed, "Kate is very fond of the design and they make her appear more approachable and youthful. They are easy to accessorise and not so busy that they take over or smother the design of the dress or item of clothing."

Another fashion choice Kate has made in recent months is a decision to wear more red. Royals are famous for sending messages through their clothing, and the bold, vibrant color chosen by the Princess is her way of establishing herself in her current role, whilst looking ahead to her future.

The color has a specific significance in Wales. Not only does it appear as the central red dragon on the country's flag, the bright scarlet hue shows up in Welsh fabrics throughout history and forms part of the national Welsh dress, making the red hue subtle tribute from Kate to the host nation on a number of occasions.