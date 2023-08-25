Kate Middleton uses this clever trick to avoid being recognised during her holidays

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As one of the most famous women in the world, Kate Middleton undoubtedly gets recognised wherever she goes - but she has one easy trick to avoid it.

The Princess of Wales uses a clever tactic to avoid being seen by the public when she has time off from royal duties.

Kate is currently enjoying the summer holidays with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Wales children are currently on their summer holidays from Lambrook School, before they return on 6 September. While enjoying this family time off, Kate likes to get out by herself for some me time, and has a trick so that she won't be spotted.

According to royal expert Tina Brown, the Princess of Wales gets to enjoy some normality by heading out early in the morning, before 8am, so she can beat the public rush and not be seen.

The Princess, who studied History or Art at St. Andrews University, typically likes to head to art galleries and museums.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her book, The Palace Papers, Tina Brown says that Kate's solo trips "nourish her life" and so far she’s only been spotted once - at a David Hockney exhibition at the Royal Academy in London. Here, she is thought to have told the fan who spotted her, "I miss my history of art. It’s what I do to get my fix."

While she lives a royal life, it's no secret that Kate is a big fan of 'normality' and a Palace source has previously told PEOPLE that Kate offers her children “stabilising normality - and that’s how she grew up. William absolutely loves it.”

The source added that the couple “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality.” While a friend claimed, “Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have.”

The Wales family usually spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland as per royal tradition. The late Queen spent her summers there and it's where she spent her final days last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, as the family mark their first stay in Scotland without the late Queen, it has been reported that the Scotland stay may be a little more "relaxed" thanks to King Charles.

According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the activities they used to do together will likely continue. Though she expressed her belief to OK! that things might be a little more “relaxed” than they used to be.

"Most of the usual activities will continue - hiking, picnics, shooting and fishing. But things will probably be a little more relaxed as the late Queen commanded such reverence, mixed with a certain amount of awe, even from her own family,” she declared.

Jennie said that there was a formal atmosphere, even on holiday, when the family were in the Queen's presence. But in contrast, she seemed to suggest that King Charles might not command the same level of “reverence” or "awe" as Britain's longest-reigning monarch once did.