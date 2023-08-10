Why the Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually be ‘more relaxed’ this year
The Royal Family's summer break could reportedly feel a little different this year thanks to King Charles
The Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually be “more relaxed” this year according to a royal expert.
- Members of the Royal Family are expected to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland over the summer.
- If they do it could be “a little more relaxed” as it’s claimed the late Queen Elizabeth “commanded reverence” even from her close family.
Since becoming monarch King Charles has continued many of the traditions fans have come to expect, from celebrating Christmas at Sandringham to attending Royal Ascot. His Majesty has also kicked off his and Queen Camilla’s summer break at the Castle of Mey in Caithness. Spending the summer in Scotland is something the late Queen Elizabeth was known for doing, although this year King Charles is said to be switching things up ever-so-slightly. Reports have suggested he could use Birkhall as his base rather than Balmoral Castle, though other royals are expected to stay there.
Now it’s been suggested that the Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually end up being “more relaxed” this year compared to what they’ve experienced before. And it’s apparently all down to King Charles…
Members of the immediate and extended Royal Family used to go and spend time with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland during her summer break. According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the activities they used to do together will likely continue. Though she expressed her belief to OK! that things might be a little more “relaxed” than they used to be.
"Most of the usual activities will continue - hiking, picnics, shooting and fishing. But things will probably be a little more relaxed as the late Queen commanded such reverence, mixed with a certain amount of awe, even from her own family,” she declared.
Jennie put forward the idea that during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, the “awe” she inspired from even her close family might have led to a slightly more formal atmosphere even on holiday.
In contrast, the expert seemed to suggest that King Charles might not command the same level of “reverence” or "awe" as Britain's longest-reigning monarch once did. However, Jennie's remarks also indicate that King Charles' approach as head of the family could allow things to relax “a little”.
Though whilst his fellow royals might be able to relax, King Charles’ own leisure time has decreased massively since succeeding his mother as monarch. The royal expert went on to explain that he and Queen Camilla “are likely” to carry out “more engagements” than Queen Elizabeth used to during her summer break.
"He is a busy man with a crowded schedule, so the work will go on,” Jennie said. “Indeed, the red boxes which are now his responsibility to go through each day will keep on coming and he will also entertain the PM [Rishi Sunak] and [his] wife for the traditional Balmoral visit.”
It’s also not known how long King Charles will be staying in Scotland for, although Queen Elizabeth typically remained at Balmoral until October. If King Charles does the same he could be in Scotland on the first anniversary of her passing on 8th September. It’s already been confirmed that King Charles will be honouring this poignant date “quietly and privately”. Scotland meant so much to Queen Elizabeth and being there on this anniversary could be a deliberate choice to further pay tribute to her memory.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
