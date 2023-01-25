Kate Middleton ups the ante in sharp tuxedo jacket and wide-leg trousers making power suits her new go-to look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's sharp tuxedo jacket was another showstopping look from the Princess of Wales as she met with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales made an appearance at a royal engagement in Windsor on January 25, 2023.

Catherine wore a showstopping business look that highlighted her fantastic sense of style.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales met with the Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The group had been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

For this important meeting, Catherine wore a Black 'Tuxedo' Jacket from Alexander McQueen, Holland and Cooper's White Shirt Bodysuit, and Roland Mouret's 'Axon' Black Wide-Leg Trousers.

This isn't the first time that the Princess has worn this style. In fact, this style of tuxedo suit for royal engagements has become a classic look for Catherine.

Kate Middleton wore a super sleek navy trouser suit and Princess Diana's sapphire earrings for US trip to Boston in December 2022. The Princess wore this look as she stepped off the plane and showed that she meant business on this trip. On this occasion, Kate paired her navy suit with a chic roll-neck jumper and court shoe heels from Gianvito Rossi. The turtleneck sweater was the perfect look to modernize and feminine this suit look while keeping warm in the cool Boston weather.

Similarly, for a royal engagement in London on January 19, 2023, Kate Middleton wore the slickest trouser suit in a dark berry burgundy color that was the perfect look to add a splash of color to an otherwise formal look. The Princess paired this look with a white knitted crew neck jumper that was form-fitting and tucked perfectly into Kate's suit look.

These three recent looks show that Kate has a newfound penchant for wearing blazers and suits when she is attending royal engagements. However, the range of shirts, tops, and jumpers that she wears underneath the suits, plus the variety of suit colors, demonstrate that she is still adding a unique fashion twist to a typical pant-suit look.