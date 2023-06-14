Kate Middleton ‘not expected’ to follow Prince William and Princess Anne’s example despite taking on prestigious new role

Kate Middleton is reportedly “not expected” to follow Prince William and Princess Anne’s example despite taking on a prestigious new role last year.

The Princess of Wales became Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, taking over from Prince William who held this role for eleven years.

Whilst Prince William and Princess Anne have regularly worn military uniform for Trooping the Color, Kate isn’t predicted to.

The Princess of Wales’ schedule certainly hasn’t let up since she returned after her children’s half-term week from Lambrook School. From visiting the Windsor Family Hub to Maidenhead Rugby Club, Kate Middleton has frequently been out and about near her Adelaide Cottage home undertaking engagements. This weekend she will be venturing a little further afield as the King’s official birthday will be celebrated with the Trooping the Color military parade on June 17.

As the future Queen Consort it’s expected that she will be there for King Charles’ first Trooping the Color as monarch. However, Kate Middleton is “not expected” to follow Prince William and Princess Anne’s example when it comes to this special day despite her prestigious new role.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Back in December 2022 Kate Middleton was announced as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards - a position Prince William had held for eleven years. In March Kate Middleton experienced a huge royal first as she took the salute of the regiment during her St Patrick’s Day visit. However, unlike Prince William throughout his time as Colonel, she didn’t wear military uniform.

This is similar to how Queen Camilla is now the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, taking over from Prince Andrew, but she hasn’t worn their uniform for any visits to the regiment. As a result it seems likely that Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla won’t be wearing uniforms at Trooping the Color despite their new roles.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Last year the BBC reported King Charles is rising to the challenge as they shared that he will ride on horseback at Trooping the Color 2023, as will Prince William who is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Princess Anne, who is Colonel of the Blues and Royals, also regularly rides in the parade and all wear military uniform as they ride.

However, they declared that the King and Prince of Wales will be “watched” by Kate and Queen Camilla, suggesting that they could be riding in the carriages like they’ve done previously. Whilst the Daily Mail also claimed last year that Kate “is not expected to wear a uniform”. If she did this would mark the first time she’s ever been seen in public in full military dress and this would come as a surprise to many as Princess Anne is the only royal woman regularly seen in uniform.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Instead, it’s perhaps more likely that Kate could incorporate something that honors the Irish Guards into her outfit like her gold shamrock brooch she’s worn to visit them before. In contrast, her fellow Colonels, Prince William and Princess Anne, are expected to wear their military uniforms for Trooping the Color despite what’s predicted to be some hot weather on June 17.

But whilst Kate Middleton isn’t “expected” to follow their example for the King’s first Trooping the Color as monarch her outfit will likely be beautiful and deeply meaningful.