Think navy and black don't go? Kate Middleton just proved it's one of the chicest colour combinations going

Ever heard the saying blue and green should never be seen? Or navy and black don't go? There's a few 'quiet' fashion rules that have stuck over the years – but Kate Middleton just proved fashion 'rules' are meant to be broken.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Wales vs England Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and Catherine, once again, was the picture of elegance in the most beautiful bespoke navy double breasted wool coat from British clothing brand Alexander McQueen, with a classic black turtleneck underneath and black accessories – including a stunning Grace Han Love Letter bag.

Her outfit is proof when it comes to colour combinations, nothing is off limits if it makes you look and feel good. And that navy and black is one of the chicest colour pairings going.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Navy & Black

Premium Italian Manteco Wool Midaxi Coat £307.30 (was £439) at Karen Millen We can't stop looking at this stunning Karen Millen navy midaxi coat, which is currently 30% off in the sale. Creating the most beautiful silhouette, this thick Italian wool piece will instantly elevate any outfit, whether it's to the office or out for the evening. Mango Turtleneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt £12.99 (was £15.99) at Mango This classic turtleneck T-shirt is perfect for the transitional weather right now. Not a chunky knit, but long sleeved to keep you warm against the winter chill. This sophisticated piece is a wardrobe staple, which will serve you time and time again. JFY Top Handle Patent Clutch Bag £20.79 (was £25.99) at Debenhams While we'd love to get our hands on Kate's Grace Han Love Letter bag, at over £2,000, it's a little out of our budget. But this adorable clutch from JFY is a similar style, and would work beautifully paired with a structured navy coat like Kate's.

While we might feel a little apprehensive to wear navy and black together, this is a colour combination French women have enjoying for years. Synonymous with neutral colour palettes, Parisian styling pairs navy and black seamlessly to create timeless, super chic outfits together.

Why it has remained an unspoken fashion 'rule' is a bit of a mystery, especially when there's plenty of amazing women - like Kate - offering up the most inspirational ways to team these colours together. Navy blue and black are a powerful duo, that can make you feel empowered and confident. If you're new to pairing, keep things simple to start - maybe a navy coat and black jeans, or a blue jumpsuit and black ballet shoes or comfortable trainers.

Once you feel a bit more comfortable working with the colours, you can think about adding a contrasting colour or texture and experimenting with clever layering.