Think navy and black don't go? Kate Middleton just proved it's one of the chicest colour combinations going
The Princess of Wales dispels 'quiet' rule with latest look
Ever heard the saying blue and green should never be seen? Or navy and black don't go? There's a few 'quiet' fashion rules that have stuck over the years – but Kate Middleton just proved fashion 'rules' are meant to be broken.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Wales vs England Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and Catherine, once again, was the picture of elegance in the most beautiful bespoke navy double breasted wool coat from British clothing brand Alexander McQueen, with a classic black turtleneck underneath and black accessories – including a stunning Grace Han Love Letter bag.
Her outfit is proof when it comes to colour combinations, nothing is off limits if it makes you look and feel good. And that navy and black is one of the chicest colour pairings going.
Navy & Black
We can't stop looking at this stunning Karen Millen navy midaxi coat, which is currently 30% off in the sale. Creating the most beautiful silhouette, this thick Italian wool piece will instantly elevate any outfit, whether it's to the office or out for the evening.
This classic turtleneck T-shirt is perfect for the transitional weather right now. Not a chunky knit, but long sleeved to keep you warm against the winter chill. This sophisticated piece is a wardrobe staple, which will serve you time and time again.
While we might feel a little apprehensive to wear navy and black together, this is a colour combination French women have enjoying for years. Synonymous with neutral colour palettes, Parisian styling pairs navy and black seamlessly to create timeless, super chic outfits together.
Why it has remained an unspoken fashion 'rule' is a bit of a mystery, especially when there's plenty of amazing women - like Kate - offering up the most inspirational ways to team these colours together. Navy blue and black are a powerful duo, that can make you feel empowered and confident. If you're new to pairing, keep things simple to start - maybe a navy coat and black jeans, or a blue jumpsuit and black ballet shoes or comfortable trainers.
Once you feel a bit more comfortable working with the colours, you can think about adding a contrasting colour or texture and experimenting with clever layering.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
