We almost never see Kate Middleton wear this style anymore - and here’s why I think she ditched her former go-tos

If you thought the Princess of Wales’s signature style hasn’t really changed since she first became a royal, think again. Although she’s always favoured timeless silhouettes, Kate’s clothing has shifted slightly over the years. This is clear in her preference for tailored suits over dresses nowadays, but that’s not the only change.

Something that’s arguably an even bigger difference between an old school Kate outfit and her wardrobe now is the hemlines. The future Queen stopped wearing knee-length and above-the-knee pieces many years ago. Now midi dresses and skirts rule supreme.

I’m totally on board with this as midi dresses feature heavily in my own autumn capsule wardrobe. Yet with a royal these changes in style have more significance than you might think and the Princess of Wales ditching shorter hemlines directly reflects her royal role.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Rebecca Naden - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 3: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Midi hemlines are not only elegant, they've become more commonplace on the catwalk too," says Rivkie Baum, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home. "As with any item of clothing or style, trends will dictate the look of the day, and while mini and maxi hemlines both have their moments intermittently in the spotlight, the prevailing love of a midi hemline, thanks to its suitability for nearly all occasions, means that this is a hem length that you can always rely on."

Rivkie makes an excellent point about the failsafe nature of a midi dress or skirt as they work so well as part of formal and smart casual outfits.

The Princess of Wales typically dresses on the smarter side so midis complement her style well, though I think the fashion reason for her choice is intertwined with a royal reason. Her move to longer hemlines has been relatively gradual but since becoming Princess of Wales it’s been cemented.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Image 3: Photo by JAIMI JOY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Off the top of my head the only occasion Kate has gone for a knee-length dress or skirt in the past few years was for Trooping the Colour 2023. Midis are almost always worn and I believe that this reflects the seniority of her position within the Royal Family.

Prince William is first in the royal line of succession now and Kate is the most high-ranking royal woman after Queen Camilla. Longer hemlines feel more mature, classic and dignified and this perfectly fits the Princess of Wales role and where she is in life.

In contrast, when she first became a royal she was less senior and more inclined to wear shorter hemlines and fun colours. Now Kate is more often seen in neutrals outside of formal royal events and her midi dresses project a sense of composure and power.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her style has always been elegant, but longer hemlines accentuate this and tie in with the tradition of royal women favouring more modest outfits. Given how much the Princess loves re-wearing old favourites, her collection of midi dresses could also see her through to when she becomes Queen Consort in the future as they would still be very appropriate for someone in this position.

Whilst her hemline preference has definitely changed, certain things about Kate’s style will always be a constant, like her love of championing some of the best British clothing brands. The Princess also loves wearing a lot of shades of blue and red, as well as white, which could be seen as a very patriotic move.