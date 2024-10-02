Kate Middleton's Mango knitted dress is an oh-so chic winter warmer that'll never go out of style

Kate Middleton's knitted Mango dress with its sleek high neckline and figure-hugging fit is among the most gorgeous high street pieces in her wardrobe - and it's a cosy design that will never go out of style.

When it comes to fulfilling the urge to update our winter capsule wardrobes with made-to-last pieces, we delve into the fashion archives to seek a little inspiration from none other than the Princess of Wales. The future Queen never fails to look effortlessly chic and she's the perfect fashion icon to take notes from if you want to channel a dose of elegance into your cold weather wardrobe.

Of course, Princess Catherine's style stash is packed with pieces by big name designers and high end labels - but she's never been one to shy away from more affordable high street clothes.

From jeans to blazers, Kate has been seen wearing pieces from plenty of affordable retailers over the years - and she's a big fan of the likes of Zara, Warehouse, ASOS, & Other Stories and more.

It's her knitted Mango dress that she wore back in winter 2022 that's got us tempted to swap our best jumpers for something a little chicer.

Shop Knitted Dresses From Mango

During a visit to the Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon back in November 2022, the Princess of Wales wrapped up warm in the Mango Knitted Perkins Neck Dress.

Keeping her entire look colour coordinated with deep green tones, Kate teamed the cosy knitted number with the Lori Belted Coat in Olive Green by British label, Hobbs.

The Mango piece featured longline vertical panelling, a high neck and a form-fitting midi skirt design - and was expertly style by Catherine, who accessorised with a black leather Ralph Lauren belt with a large gold buckle.

Cinching in her waist with the belt to add a little shape to the dress, Kate accentuated the silhouette of the outfit further, adding some height with a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi heels in Olive.

Kate's exact Mango Knitted Perkins Neck Dress was an utter bargain priced at just £38 back when she wore it - but, unfortunately, the exact one is no longer available to buy.

Mango has various similar pieces in stock this year, though, and warm knitted dresses are an ideal investment piece to buy at the start of winter to carry you all the way through in style.

They're ideal for layering under statement coats and teaming with tights, boots or heels for a sleek and stylish chilly day outfit that takes seconds to put together.

Whether you cinch them in at the waist with a belt or opt for a looser fit that offers serious warmth and comfort, copying Kate's love for a cosy high street dress will be well worth it now the temperature has started to drop.