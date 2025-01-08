Kate Middleton 'needs to make sure' George, Charlotte and Louis can 'deal' with 'looming' responsibility

The Princess of Wales is facing a "looming responsibility" and according to a royal expert she could be making sure George, Charlotte and Louis can "deal" with it too.

Navigating the balance of public and family life can’t be easy for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but with their royal roles set to change one day it’s possible this could become even more challenging. Although it’s Prince William and Kate who will bear the responsibility and duties that come with being King and Queen in the future, this will also have an impact upon Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too. The family currently lives at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor treading a considered line between maintaining the children’s privacy and public appearances.

However, royal expert and author of My Mother and I, Ingrid Seward, believes that Kate is well aware of what lies ahead. In her view, she "needs to make sure" that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis can "deal" with the extra pressure and scrutiny that being Queen will bring in its wake.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Speaking to Hello!, she claimed, "Kate knows there is a looming, massive responsibility coming, but she can't do anything about that, so she just needs to make sure that the family she's bringing up are able to deal with it."

The royal expert went on to suggest that despite knowing she must rise to the "responsibility" of being Queen one day, the Princess of Wales might also be eager to put her family first when she can after all she's been through recently. In September Kate shared a heartfelt message and video by Will Warr confirming that she had "completed" her cancer treatment after revealing her diagnosis in March.

"It must have been very difficult for her to deal with her family and her illness at the same time, and she obviously realises that the children have been through a hard time too," Ingrid stated. "I think the illness has made her keen to prioritise her family even more, because they are the future. Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much."

As parents Prince William and Kate are both understood to be very hands-on, doing school pick ups and drop-offs and encouraging their children’s hobbies. Whilst it isn’t always possible since they’ve become Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple also try to keep their diaries free from engagements during Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s school holidays so they can spend as much time together as a family as they can.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Maintaining this sense of normality for them despite their royal titles might stand them in good stead when it comes to handling the impact of the "looming responsibility" Prince William and Kate will have one day. The Wales family’s most recent public appearance was on Christmas Day and George, Charlotte and Louis have now returned to school.

However, they will surely be looking forward to celebrating Kate’s 43rd birthday in some way on 9th January. Precious moments with her loved ones are something which, as Ingrid stated, the mum-of-three does seem to be focusing on even more than ever now and the Princess remarked upon this herself in her message back in September.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she declared.