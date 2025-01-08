Kate Middleton 'needs to make sure' George, Charlotte and Louis can 'deal' with 'looming' responsibility
A huge future lies ahead for the Wales family and a royal expert believes the Princess of Wales will be keen to 'prioritise' her family
The Princess of Wales is facing a "looming responsibility" and according to a royal expert she could be making sure George, Charlotte and Louis can "deal" with it too.
Navigating the balance of public and family life can’t be easy for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but with their royal roles set to change one day it’s possible this could become even more challenging. Although it’s Prince William and Kate who will bear the responsibility and duties that come with being King and Queen in the future, this will also have an impact upon Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too. The family currently lives at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor treading a considered line between maintaining the children’s privacy and public appearances.
However, royal expert and author of My Mother and I, Ingrid Seward, believes that Kate is well aware of what lies ahead. In her view, she "needs to make sure" that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis can "deal" with the extra pressure and scrutiny that being Queen will bring in its wake.
My Mother and I by Ingrid Seward | Was £25, Now £19.05 at Amazon
Royal expert Ingrid Seward explores the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, giving fascinating insights into their bond behind closed doors. This biography follows King Charles's life from his birth to his coronation, sharing personal anecdotes and reflecting the power of family.
Speaking to Hello!, she claimed, "Kate knows there is a looming, massive responsibility coming, but she can't do anything about that, so she just needs to make sure that the family she's bringing up are able to deal with it."
The royal expert went on to suggest that despite knowing she must rise to the "responsibility" of being Queen one day, the Princess of Wales might also be eager to put her family first when she can after all she's been through recently. In September Kate shared a heartfelt message and video by Will Warr confirming that she had "completed" her cancer treatment after revealing her diagnosis in March.
"It must have been very difficult for her to deal with her family and her illness at the same time, and she obviously realises that the children have been through a hard time too," Ingrid stated. "I think the illness has made her keen to prioritise her family even more, because they are the future. Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"It must have been very difficult for her to deal with her family and her illness at the same time, and she obviously realises that the children have been through a hard time too," Ingrid stated. "I think the illness has made her keen to prioritise her family even more, because they are the future. Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As parents Prince William and Kate are both understood to be very hands-on, doing school pick ups and drop-offs and encouraging their children’s hobbies. Whilst it isn’t always possible since they’ve become Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple also try to keep their diaries free from engagements during Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s school holidays so they can spend as much time together as a family as they can.
Maintaining this sense of normality for them despite their royal titles might stand them in good stead when it comes to handling the impact of the "looming responsibility" Prince William and Kate will have one day. The Wales family’s most recent public appearance was on Christmas Day and George, Charlotte and Louis have now returned to school.
However, they will surely be looking forward to celebrating Kate’s 43rd birthday in some way on 9th January. Precious moments with her loved ones are something which, as Ingrid stated, the mum-of-three does seem to be focusing on even more than ever now and the Princess remarked upon this herself in her message back in September.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I did a double take when I saw these cosy platform slippers from River Island - they look just like UGGs but cost a whole lot less
If you've been on the hunt for a more affordable version of UGG slippers, here they are
By Molly Smith Published
-
Don't be scared of purple nails! These rich berry tones offer luxury and versatility
From dark plum to grape, these are the purple nail looks that are giving burgundy a run for its money this season
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Meghan Markle embraces Kate Middleton’s royal hobby in new Netflix trailer - and you might not have noticed
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series will show her trying out one of the Royal Family's favourite but rarely-seen hobbies
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has loved the Longchamp tote bag since the 2000s – and we’ve found the perfect lookalikes
For the woman on the go who doesn't want to choose between fashion and function, there's the Longchamp Tote (or these lookalikes!)
By Jack Slater Published
-
Looking for a Boxing Day saving with the royal stamp of approval? Kate Middleton’s favourite Jo Malone scent is now on sale
It's not too often one can snap up the Princess of Wales approved Jo Malone scent
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton sticks to her tried and tested formula for a perfect Christmas Day look – her outfit details in full
The Princess of Wales looked striking in a festive forest green for the 2024 Sandringham Walkabout
By Jack Slater Published
-
What do the royals eat on Christmas Day? The mouth-watering festive meals Prince William and Kate will enjoy
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the other royals are in for a treat this Christmas Day if their food traditions remain unchanged
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card worth the wait with gorgeous photo of kids during pivotal 2024 moment
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their 2024 Christmas card on social media and it's such a special and significant choice
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s holly-berry red puffer, green jumper and skinny jeans have us planning frosty festive walks already
The Princess of Wales loves a practical outfit for outdoor engagements and this festive ensemble was joyful and cosy all at once
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's elegant leopard print dress was such an unusual look for her - and it deserves a comeback
The Princess of Wales doesn't wear a lot of animal print these days but her leopard patterned dress from 2008 was such a chic look
By Emma Shacklock Published