Kate Middleton's 'conflicted emotions' over George, Charlotte and Louis' school return - after time that 'can't have been easy'
The Princess of Wales could reportedly have mixed feelings about Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' school holidays coming to an end
The Princess of Wales is said to have “conflicted emotions” over Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s return to school.
After a summer enjoying quality time together as a family outside of the royal spotlight, Prince William and Kate’s three children have now returned to Lambrook school. It’s understood that they spent part of their holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with King Charles and Queen Camilla as Their Majesties upheld the royal tradition of hosting the wider family there. Now, with their return to Adelaide Cottage, it’s been suggested that the Princess of Wales could have mixed feelings about Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ break finally coming to an end.
Opening up to OK!, the BBC’s former royal commentator Jennie Bond, expressed her belief that “like most mums, Catherine will have conflicting emotions” about term time beginning again. She went on to state that the full-on nature of school holidays can’t “always have been easy” as Kate continues to undergo treatment for cancer, after revealing her diagnosis in March.
"Entertaining three children day after day - especially when there must still be days when she is feeling the effects of her cancer treatment - can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks. But she and William have looked wonderfully relaxed in the few images we have seen," the royal expert claimed. "I’m sure they’ve had a lot of fun and family time in Norfolk and Balmoral."
Whilst they no doubt had a brilliant time together this summer, Jennie suggested that the return of the family’s school day routine could end up being a positive thing for the future Queen, both personally and professionally. With Prince George, Charlotte and Louis occupied with their studies during the day, the expert declared Kate could have more opportunities for "rest" and to do some work for her royal projects.
She alleged, "Now it’s back to the early morning discipline of school uniforms, bags packed, homework done and the school run. It will give Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she’s not with the children, and it will also give her the opportunity to continue the work that she has been doing behind-the-scenes on the campaign and projects that mean so much to her."
Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, the Princess of Wales got candid about her "mum guilt" as she balances life as a mother and working royal. Asked if she ever felt it, she responded, "Yes, absolutely. Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying."
Kate continued, "It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."
This "juggle" continues during the school holidays too and, as Jennie claimed, it’s possible that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s return to school might mean Kate can take some more time to herself without feeling "guilty".
The Princess of Wales was last seen in public in July at the Wimbledon 2024 final and in June a new photo of her taken by Matt Porteous was released. In the caption shared on social media Kate described herself as "making good progress" and confirmed that her treatment for cancer would be ongoing "for a few more months".
She added that she’d started to do a "little work from home" at that point and the Princess might well continue to do more of this again now her children aren’t at home during most of the day. Either way, whilst Kate could indeed have "conflicted emotions" about the holidays ending, it's likely she, Prince William and their children will soon settle back into their usual term time routine.
