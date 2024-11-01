Kate Middleton’s black skinny jeans, polka dot shirt and heeled boots made for a streamlined winter look that'll always be classy

The Princess of Wales’s black skinny jeans, polka dot shirt and heeled boots was a streamlined winter look that will always be incredibly classy.

Throughout the colder months and, let's face it, many other times of year too, we can’t help being drawn to the classic combination of jeans and a lovely top. It’s the perfect outfit formula when you don’t know what to wear, makes the most of your staples in your winter capsule wardrobe and also works effortlessly day-to-night. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you can enjoy wearing them on repeat with so many tops and for the Princess of Wales, skinny jeans are almost unbeatable. They have the streamlined silhouette that she loves and in March 2020 she paired some gorgeous black skinny jeans with another favourite - polka dots.

During their Royal Visit to Ireland, the Prince and Princess of Wales went to Savannah House, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern. It provides a safe place for vulnerable young people and families going through challenging times and Kate’s understated yet chic outfit was wonderful for this visit.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate the Princess of Wales's Outfit

Anne Klein Polka Dot Top £62.74 at Nordstrom So easy to slip on with black skinny jeans like Kate's, or with leather trousers or a pair of blue jeans, this polka dot top is a great staple. The black and white pattern is subtle yet impactful and the ties at the neck give it an elegant edge. Zara Black Skinny Jeans £29.99 at Zara Also available in a range of blue washes, these affordable Zara skinny jeans are a handy item to have ready to dress up or down. They are high-waisted and have a slight faded effect and five pockets. Dune Block Heel Boots £85 at John Lewis Crafted from luxurious suede with a comfy block heel and almond toe, these boots are about as classic and versatile as it gets. Tuck in skinny jeans or wear with flared trousers draped over the top to switch up your look.

Shop More Black Jeans

Wit & Wisdom Straight Leg Jeans £61.95 at Nordstrom If you want to invest in a pair of black jeans that will last you for many years to come and aren't so keen on the skinny jean shape then these straight leg jeans are a great alternative. They have some stretch to them and are designed to comfortably mold to your silhouette. M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans in Black Mix £25 at M&S Affordable and timeless, these skinny jeans have a dash of stretch and are made from cotton-rich denim. They fall to an ankle grazer length and with their high-rise design, they're great for tucking shirts and tops into as well as leaving them loose and draped over. Levi's 315 Shaping Bootcut Jeans £80 at Amazon Designed to be streamlined through the hip and thigh and then subtly flare out towards the bottom, these bootcut jeans are a lovely option for wearing with shirts, jumpers and T-shirts. You can dress them up with heeled boots or down with trainers or chunky ankle boots.

The Princess of Wales’s jeans are understood to have been from high street favourite, Zara, and you can still buy very similar pairs of black denim jeans from the brand today. Affordable and timeless, Kate’s skinny jeans had a high waisted cut and all the hardware was black.

Whilst not everyone gets so much wear out of their darker blue and black denim pieces in the summer, they really come into their own in autumn/winter. These hues work so beautifully with other deep shades like burgundy and forest green, and black jeans like the Princess of Wales’s are particularly versatile thanks to their neutral colour.

Black jeans also have a more trouser-like appearance than lighter washes and so can help to give an outfit a slightly smarter feel without being overly formal. Kate is a big fan of a smart-casual look and she styled her jeans with a black and white polka dot silk shirt from Equipment.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Polka dots are a print that the future Queen has often been seen wearing and this shirt ticked all her other fashion boxes with its classic shape and wearable colours. Her Royal Highness wore it tucked into her skinny jeans to accentuate their streamlined shape, though to make a similar look slightly more relaxed you could easily leave a shirt or cosy jumper loose and draped over the top.

The black and white polka dot shirt dressed up her jeans and looked stunning during this daytime engagement, but this top’s classiness and elegance also meant it would be fabulous for evenings out too. Although we naturally gravitate towards knitwear in winter, a shirt is an alternative top option that can be layered over with a jumper or knitted vest and it is something a little different.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kate finished off her outfit with some heeled Russell & Bromley boots crafted from suede. They had a sturdy block heel which is a detail that it’s always worth looking out for if you love the look of heeled boots, but don’t want to compromise on comfort. The only adornment on Kate’s boots was a zip running up each side and their pared-back design meant that the point where her jeans were tucked in wasn’t that visible. This helped give a lovely leg-elongating effect too and was the ideal finishing touch to her streamlined outfit.

The heel height was also very practical for an engagement, where Kate and Prince William helped out with preparing vegetable soup and enjoyed a game of table tennis as they spoke with young people being supported by Savannah House and learned more about its vital work.