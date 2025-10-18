Kate Middleton tried ‘fun’ but ‘messy’ activity at home to make one of George’s go-to drinks

It seems the Princess of Wales has been inspired to try a new activity at home and she got Prince George, Charlotte and Louis involved too. The senior royal knows her way around the kitchen, with Prince William often praising her cooking skills and Kate herself revealing she made chutney as her first Christmas gift for Queen Elizabeth.

However, making your own drinks isn't quite so easy. That apparently hasn't stopped the future Queen from giving it a good go, though, as she recently revealed that she and the children have tried pressing apples at home at Adelaide Cottage.

Kate shared this new anecdote on 14th October when she and William undertook several engagements in Northern Ireland.

One of these was visiting Long Meadow Cider where the royals were shown the apple pressing machine and got to pick some of the fruit themselves. As per Hello!, upon seeing the machine, Kate reportedly declared, "We tried this at home with a hand press. It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy."

It also sounds like a lot of hard work without the assistance of machinery, though we know how much the Wales family love getting outdoors and enjoying time together.

Prince George in particular was likely thrilled to get apple pressing and it could well have been him who inspired his mum to try her hand at it too.

Back in 2023 radio host Roman Kemp - son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Pepsi & Shirlie's Shirlie Kemp - told Express.co.uk that his mum gave the Princess of Wales a "crate" of homemade apple juice that went down a storm with George.

Kate and Roman previously teamed up for a short film about mental wellbeing and according to him, Shirlie was very happy to gift juice made from their apples.

Roman claimed, "The next time I saw her she was like, 'Oh my God! Please can you say thank you to your mum and we need some more of that apple juice because George is obsessed with it. He keeps saying, 'Mum, I want the apple juice.'"

It could be a complete coincidence that two years later the Princess of Wales and her children tried squeezing apples to make juice at home. Yet we do at least know that Prince George is partial to homemade apple juice and so it could possibly have been a source of inspiration.

Either way, Kate’s comment that they "tried" it doesn’t sound like it’s become a regular activity for them, although it was "fun" to do. This isn’t the first time that the Wales family have got “messy” making treats, as the Princess previously shared that they’re fond of homemade pizzas.

In 2018 whilst pregnant with Prince Louis, she visited St Luke’s Community Centre to help prepare food for the Commonwealth Big Lunch. As reported by Hello!, she declared, "I've done that with George and Charlotte - making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

It appears that the messy, creative activities are the ones the Wales children find the most fun and who can blame them?