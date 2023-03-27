Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s prestigious honor that Prince William doesn’t have recognizes personal service and was bestowed by Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess of Wales and Duke of Sussex were both appointed to the highest chivalric order in Britain by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William is not part of this order although he’ll take the highest role in it one day.

Just like so many other members of the immediate and extended Royal Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a number of titles and honors that might not be known to fans apart from their roles as Prince and Princess of Wales. However, there’s one prestigious honor that can only be personally bestowed by the monarch that the future King hasn’t received - and both Princess Kate and the Duke of Sussex have. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s prestigious honor recognizes personal service and they received it from the late Queen Elizabeth.

In 2015, Prince Harry was made Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) by the Queen and four years later the future Queen Consort became a Dame Grand Cross of the order. The Duke of Sussex was even seen wearing the cross of the Royal Victorian Order as he attended the Queen’s State Funeral last year.

Both he and the Princess of Wales were appointed to the Royal Victorian Order for services to the Sovereign and they joined a long line of royals to receive this huge honor. All of the Queen’s children and several of her cousins including Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent are either Knights or Dames Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. One royal who isn’t, however, is Prince William.

Queen Victoria instituted the order in 1896 to acknowledge personal service to the sovereign and this has continued to this day. The Prince of Wales will one day become part of the order as the monarch is its Sovereign. When Prince William ascends to the throne in the future he will take up this position which is currently held by King Charles.

Whilst Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s prestigious honor is something he’ll have to wait for, Prince William has a number of incredibly important honors. These include being a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and a Knight of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.

The Order of the Garter is the most senior order of Knighthood in Britain and the Order of the Thistle is the most senior in Scotland. This makes sense given that Prince William is first in the royal line of succession and is higher in rank than both Kate and Prince Harry.

Since becoming Prince of Wales last year, though, some of his titles and honors have changed. In December 2022 Kate succeeded him as Colonel of the Irish Guards and he became Colonel of the Welsh Guards. He has previously spoken of his affection for Wales and after becoming Prince of Wales, Kensington Palace confirmed he and the Princess will be spending the “months and years ahead deepening their relationship” with communities across the country.

“The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales' proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise”, it declared.