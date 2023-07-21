James Middleton ‘taken aback’ by Princess of Wales as he makes rare comments about his sister’s royal role

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

James Middleton revealed he’s “taken aback” by the Princess of Wales as he opened up in a rare interview about his royal sister.

Kate Middleton’s brother James has shared an intriguing insight into his bond with the future Queen.

James Middleton explained he’s “extremely proud” of how the Princess of Wales has “blossomed” in her new royal role.

Since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, the Middleton family have become part of the Royal Family’s future. Michael and Carole Middleton are devoted grandparents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession. Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice to be on-hand for them showcases her bond with her grandkids and she and Michael, as well as their younger children James and Pippa Middleton have been invited to plenty of huge royal events, including the coronation.

When it comes to discussing the future Queen Consort, the Middletons are often the soul of discretion and respect Kate Middleton’s privacy. However, James Middleton has now made rare comments about his sister - and why he’s “taken aback” by her…

Joining Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on July 20, the Princess’ brother discussed his pride at all the Princess of Wales does in her high-profile royal role.

"She's my sister…. and I'm extremely proud and I'm always taken aback by how much she does do, and that continues to stay at the forefront of my mind,” he declared.

It seems that her tireless work and consistently busy schedule as she undertakes engagements and supports vital charities and organisations continually amazes James. His pride in his sister is incredibly heart-warming and he went on to express his respect for how she’s doing as Princess of Wales.

(Image credit: Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

James admitted he knows “all of her quirks and everything”, before continuing, “[T]o see her blossoming in that role - I'm very proud of her."

Elsewhere in the interview, James also discussed how his dogs helped him through his experience of depression. And he credited Kate and Prince William, amongst other royals, with giving him the “confidence” to discuss his own mental health with their work.

“I think what's fantastic is actually that they're in a position where they are talking about their own mental health,” he said. "And I think it's something that, you know, broadly it is a challenge and I remember early on in my... to say the words out loud that I was feeling depressed or I thought I had depression was impossible. Some of the work that they've been doing over time - it gave me the confidence to sort of speak out.”

A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) A photo posted by on

Kate and her brother are understood to be very close and his recent remarks highlighted their supportive relationship. The Princess of Wales will become a proud auntie again later this year as James and his wife Alizée announced their exciting Middleton baby news this month. Their couple’s first child is due in late 2023 and will be a seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton.