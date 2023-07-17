Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice to ensure she was on-hand for Prince William and Kate Middleton at intense time
Carole Middleton's selfless sacrifice reportedly came in 2014 although not everyone might've noticed it...
Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice to ensure she was on-hand for Prince William and Kate Middleton at an intense time might have gone unnoticed by some fans.
- Back in 2014 Prince William and Kate Middleton took nine-month-old Prince George with them on their tour of Australia and New Zealand.
- It’s been claimed that Carole Middleton went with them to help look after her grandson during their busy three weeks away.
Since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 the future Queen Consort’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton have also been in the royal spotlight. The couple have been invited to major royal occasions including King Charles’ coronation and the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan. Reports have also claimed that Carole often visited Kate and Prince William at Kensington Palace to help with childcare before they moved to Berkshire.
Though this wasn’t the only time in their lives where Carole in particular has been indispensable to the Prince and Princess of Wales. In April 2014, Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice to be on-hand for them might not have been noticed by everyone, but it came at an intense time.
Back then Prince George was just nine months old and he accompanied his parents on their Royal Tour of Australia and New Zealand. This was the young royal’s first overseas royal trip and it was also the last time Prince William and Kate Middleton visited these countries.
However much the couple were no doubt excited about the engagements they would undertake and the people they would meet as they carried out their royal duties, it was also likely quite an intense trip. Not only did it last three weeks, but having Prince George with them when he was still so young might not have been easy to manage.
Thankfully, though, it apparently wasn’t only the couple’s nanny Maria Borrallo who came with them to help look after their baby son but allegedly Carole Middleton too.
Writing recently in the Mail on Sunday’s You Magazine, Kate Mansey claimed that “the public might not have noticed” but “Granny Carole even attended the royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 so she could help” with Prince George.
If the Princess of Wales’ mom was there with them then Carole was surely invaluable to her daughter and son-in-law during this high-profile, long-distance trip. It could also be seen as Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice as she would have had to spend three weeks away from home keeping up with the royals’ schedule.
At the time Carole was said to have still been running her Party Pieces business day-to-day so she would likely have had to either arrange cover or try and work around the time difference to ensure things still ran smoothly. As a result her reported decision to come with Kate and Prince William to help look after Prince George was a hugely significant one.
To this day she’s believed to have a close bond with Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Since the Wales family’s move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Berkshire-based Carole and Michael Middleton are living closer to them than ever.
And it’s possible Carole and Michael also continue to be on hand for babysitting duties whenever Prince William and Kate have a Royal Tour to attend.
