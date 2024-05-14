Duchess Sophie's laid-back look of indigo jeans and wedges for a day at the zoo is still on our wish-list

Duchess Sophie's laid-back look with indigo jeans and wedges for a day at the zoo back in 2016 is still on our wish-list for summer.

Summer might be almost here but the weather doesn’t always appear to be on the same page in the UK and dressing for breezier days means a jacket and jeans are always a must-have in your summer capsule wardrobe. A great pair of the best jeans is a winner paired with everything from t-shirts to camis and Duchess Sophie’s laid-back look for a day at Bristol Zoo in 2016 is still one of our favourite denim looks from her. She paid a visit to their Wild Place Project with Prince Edward and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, and wore a gorgeous combination of a leather jacket, jeans and wedges.

Shop Duchess Sophie's Laid-Back Look

The jeans were slim-fitting and a rich indigo blue which is often an underrated jeans colour, with many people being more drawn to lighter tones in the summer and a simple black pair in the cooler months. Indigo has the more uniform wash of black jeans that makes them easy to dress up, whilst having enough blue in them to add a slight pop of colour.

Duchess Sophie’s jeans were full-length and mid-rise and she wore them with a soft pink collarless shirt tucked in. The elegant neckline of her shirt was mirrored by her leather jacket which was also collarless. Although the addition of a black leather jacket with the pastel top and indigo jeans added an edgy feel to the outfit, the rounded neckline softened it slightly.

The buttons running down the front were the only visible detail in the otherwise very minimalist design which meant that this investment piece was even more timeless and easy to wear. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore hers unbuttoned for a more relaxed look and then finished off her zoo outfit with navy blue wedges.

They might not be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2024 but wedges are a classic summer shoe for a reason. This design gives you the height you might be looking for from a heel but with more support and traction than a stiletto provides. Many wedges are crafted with raffia or espadrille-like elements, though Duchess Sophie went for a fully blue pair.

The rounded toe was timeless and the shade of blue was beautiful with her indigo jeans. The coordination of the colours helped to tie the whole outfit together and it’s a simple but effective trick to make a look appear put-together. She accessorised with a matching blue shoulder bag with fun tassels and wore her golden tresses pulled back into a low bun for extra practicality as she spent the day feeding meerkats and ring-tailed lemurs.