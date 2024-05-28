Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress with timeless silhouette proves why we all need to brighten up our wardrobes this summer

Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress with its timeless silhouette proved why we all need to brighten up our wardrobes this summer.

Bright colours might not be the easiest to style but they deserve a place in your summer capsule wardrobe and when you style them right, they can totally transform your outfit. The combination of vibrant shades with neutral pieces is a great way to style bolder colours in a wearable way and the royals are experts at this. The Duchess of Edinburgh in particular loves wearing nude or beige shoes with brighter dresses or two-pieces and oranges and reds are some of her favourite hues.

Bright orange might not be one of the fashion colour trends of 2024 but it’s always a popular choice for spring/summer and Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress from the BGC Global Charity Day in 2015 proves why. To this day we’re still inspired by the sunset orange shade and cut of this Victoria Beckham dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Orange Dresses Like Duchess Sophie's

Reiss Stacey Sleeveless Dress £228 at Reiss This stunning orange-red dress is a classic addition to your summer wardrobe. The elegant silhouette with a crew neckline and midi length skirt is so timeless and the bright colour is such a fun shade for special occasions and events. Phase Eight Ruffle Wrap Dress £129 at Phase Eight This wrap dress is such a fabulous option for summer garden parties and weddings. It has a layered frill hem and softly fluted sleeves as well as a self-tie waist belt. Pair with neutral shades or else metallic accessories for an even more statement look. White Stuff Linen Blend Shirt Dress £85 at John Lewis This linen blend shirt dress also comes in navy blue and is a brilliant option if you love Duchess Sophie's orange dress but want something a little more casual. This would be beautiful worn day-to-day and has a classic collar and short sleeves.

Shop Accessories To Style With Orange Dresses

LK Bennett Floret Nude 2 Court Shoes Was £249, Now £186 at LK Bennett These court shoe heels are one of LK Bennett's signature styles. Crafted from soft nappa leather, the nude-beige Floret shoes will go with everything and have an 85mm heel. They're currently 25% off so pick these up whilst you can for a shoe that never goes out of style. M&S Suede Ankle Strap Wedges £55 at M&S If stiletto heels aren't for you then these espadrille wedges are a lovely accessory to help elevate summer outfits. The tan suede is so neutral and has stain resistant innovation to help preserve the material. Fasten with the buckle strap and style with everything from dresses to jeans. Mango Daura Raffia Bucket Bag £35.99 at John Lewis Nothing screams summer quite like a raffia bag and one like this can help make a vibrant dress look a little more casual. This one has tan and raffia detailing and is made from a practical cotton blend. The detachable strap means you can wear this crossbody too.

The bright colour instantly makes an impact and has beautiful red undertones to it, though the design of the dress helps to balance its boldness. Duchess Sophie’s orange dress has a modest crew neckline and flattering cap sleeves. A pencil dress is so flattering and this one accentuated the Duchess of Edinburgh’s silhouette in the most sophisticated way.

The skirt had a very slight flare to it at the bottom and fell to just below her knees. Duchess Sophie’s orange dress showcased how keeping things minimal and classic design-wise works so well when you want to wear a vibrant colour.

She wore her outfit in September for the Global Charity Day which happens annually and sees BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, commemorate those who died on 11th September 2001. This outfit was polished and put-together and didn’t detract from the poignancy of the day as she answered the phones.

(Image credit: Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie accessorised with a pair of nude-beige patent court shoe heels by Gianvito Rossi and this style of shoe is a staple in so many of the royal women’s wardrobes. Whilst we occasionally see the Duchess of Edinburgh in her best white trainers or some stunning espadrille wedges, court shoes are perhaps her most-worn shoes for events and engagements.

The neutral shade of her shoes looked gorgeous with Duchess Sophie’s orange dress and she carried a Sophie Habsburg snake print clutch bag. This had subtle hints of purple to it as well as beige and the contrasting finish added a touch more interest and detail into her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)

The senior royal pulled her golden blonde hair back into a practical low bun and wore a pair of subtle drop earrings. The make-up was fresh and glowy and Duchess Sophie chose a glossy peach-toned lipstick that complemented her orange dress.

Although she styled her outfit more formally you can easily make a vibrant dress like hers more casual with trainers, ballet flats or espadrille wedges and by adding a denim jacket or light cardigan over the top. Alternatively, pick out a single piece of clothing in a bright orange or another vivid colour, like a top or a pair of trousers. This is a simple way to incorporate bold colours into your wardrobe in a more minimal way.