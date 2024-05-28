Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress with timeless silhouette proves why we all need to brighten up our wardrobes this summer
The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't afraid to wear vibrant tones and her orange dress at a Global Charity Day in 2015 was incredibly chic
Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress with its timeless silhouette proved why we all need to brighten up our wardrobes this summer.
Bright colours might not be the easiest to style but they deserve a place in your summer capsule wardrobe and when you style them right, they can totally transform your outfit. The combination of vibrant shades with neutral pieces is a great way to style bolder colours in a wearable way and the royals are experts at this. The Duchess of Edinburgh in particular loves wearing nude or beige shoes with brighter dresses or two-pieces and oranges and reds are some of her favourite hues.
Bright orange might not be one of the fashion colour trends of 2024 but it’s always a popular choice for spring/summer and Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress from the BGC Global Charity Day in 2015 proves why. To this day we’re still inspired by the sunset orange shade and cut of this Victoria Beckham dress.
The bright colour instantly makes an impact and has beautiful red undertones to it, though the design of the dress helps to balance its boldness. Duchess Sophie’s orange dress has a modest crew neckline and flattering cap sleeves. A pencil dress is so flattering and this one accentuated the Duchess of Edinburgh’s silhouette in the most sophisticated way.
The skirt had a very slight flare to it at the bottom and fell to just below her knees. Duchess Sophie’s orange dress showcased how keeping things minimal and classic design-wise works so well when you want to wear a vibrant colour.
She wore her outfit in September for the Global Charity Day which happens annually and sees BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, commemorate those who died on 11th September 2001. This outfit was polished and put-together and didn’t detract from the poignancy of the day as she answered the phones.
Duchess Sophie accessorised with a pair of nude-beige patent court shoe heels by Gianvito Rossi and this style of shoe is a staple in so many of the royal women’s wardrobes. Whilst we occasionally see the Duchess of Edinburgh in her best white trainers or some stunning espadrille wedges, court shoes are perhaps her most-worn shoes for events and engagements.
The neutral shade of her shoes looked gorgeous with Duchess Sophie’s orange dress and she carried a Sophie Habsburg snake print clutch bag. This had subtle hints of purple to it as well as beige and the contrasting finish added a touch more interest and detail into her outfit.
The senior royal pulled her golden blonde hair back into a practical low bun and wore a pair of subtle drop earrings. The make-up was fresh and glowy and Duchess Sophie chose a glossy peach-toned lipstick that complemented her orange dress.
Although she styled her outfit more formally you can easily make a vibrant dress like hers more casual with trainers, ballet flats or espadrille wedges and by adding a denim jacket or light cardigan over the top. Alternatively, pick out a single piece of clothing in a bright orange or another vivid colour, like a top or a pair of trousers. This is a simple way to incorporate bold colours into your wardrobe in a more minimal way.
