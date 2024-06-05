Duchess Sophie's ravishing red gown with plunging neckline is exactly the kind of dramatic royal look we want to see more of
Duchess Sophie wore a breath-taking red gown to an event in Norway in 2002 and we can't help wishing she'd bring it back
Duchess Sophie wore a ravishing red gown with a plunging neckline to an event in Norway in 2002 and this is exactly the kind of dramatic royal look we want to see more of now.
Many of us might prefer to fill our summer capsule wardrobes with neutral staples and classic denim pieces but it’s not quite the same for the British Royal Family. If there’s one thing they love it's wearing bold colours and particularly at special events they tend to step out in some very vibrant outfits. The Duchess of Edinburgh in particular loves bright dresses and flamboyant hats and in the early 2000s one of her go-to shades was bright red. Her outfit for an evening reception in Norway back in 2002 was a particularly gorgeous look from her.
It was designed with a plunging scoop neck and delicate straps that sat almost bardot-like on the Duchess's shoulders. The neckline framed her décolletage beautifully and the fitted bodice had two darts running down the front, helping to ensure a perfect fit that accentuated her silhouette.
Shop red dresses
Perfect for summer daytime occasions this red ribbed midi dress is so easy to wear and the colour makes a bold statement. The design is so flattering you could easily accentuate the casual cut with a denim jacket and a pair of trainers.
This red satin halterneck, one shoulder dress is such a brilliant choice for a special occasion like a family party. The sheen of the fabric gives this a luxurious edge and the dress drapes so elegantly down from the more fitted bodice into the skirt.
Shop red wardrobe staples
If you love the shade of red of Duchess Sophie's gown but aren't looking to add another dress to your wardrobe, then this cotton rich T-shirt is a lovely alternative to add a pop of colour. Pair with jeans or white trousers for a statement summer look that's so comfortable and easy to throw on.
Accessories are a lovely way to add bright colours into an outfit without it being too overpowering. The gold and red combination on this one is stunning and the croc effect finish adds a touch more detail. It has an adjustable strap and magnetic flapover closure.
Duchess Sophie’s dress had an A-line shape that flared out more at the back and the fabric had a sheen to it that picked up in the light on that evening in Trondheim. The senior royal was there with Prince Edward to attend a gala variety show the evening before the wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn.
It’s perhaps no surprise then that the Duchess of Edinburgh pulled out all the stops with her outfit and the bright red was such a stunning choice. Red is one of the biggest fashion colour trends at the moment and this poppy-red hue had warm undertones to it that complemented her golden hair.
Although red is often considered quite a statement colour it looks great with blue and white denim and other more neutral tones. You also don’t have to add a dress like Duchess Sophie’s to your wardrobe to wear this colour.
Red accessories look so pretty with a simple white T-shirt and jeans and can often elevate simple looks into something more special. In Duchess Sophie’s case the silhouette of her dress was already quite formal and she added a pair of pointed toe black heels and pearl jewellery.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The three-strand pearl choker had a diamond encrusted clasp and Her Royal Highness balanced the luxuriousness of this with simple single pearl stud earrings. In her hand she carried a black wrap in case the weather turned a little chilly on this May day. From the colour to the design and her accessories, this was quite a dramatic royal look from the Duchess.
Whilst we love seeing the royals in their tailored blazers, best white trainers and stunning floral dresses, it’s also lovely whenever they do wear more unusual or bold outfits too. Duchess Sophie doesn’t wear red so much anymore and now prefers higher necklines on her dresses, but she has proved that she still has a sense of fun when it comes to fashion.
From her bright pink dress at the Orbis Visionaries Reception in April to the curved hat with frilled adornments she wore to the Order of the Garter ceremony last year, the Duchess enjoys pushing style boundaries with her occasionwear looks.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Kate Middleton's 'family unity' amid cancer diagnosis hailed 'extraordinary' by proud royal
Kate Middleton's bravery and 'family unity' has been dubbed 'extraordinary' by Sarah Ferguson
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Demi Moore proves a classic red mani works for any occasion – especially when paired with this trending nail shape
Want a manicure that suits all occasions while remaining chic? Demi Moore's red squoval nails will be just the ticket...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s sultry orange dress with timeless silhouette proves why we all need to brighten up our wardrobes this summer
The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't afraid to wear vibrant tones and her orange dress at a Global Charity Day in 2015 was incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This Zara dress is the perfect lookalike for Duchess Sophie's painted landscape gown - and it's £2,000 cheaper
Sophie recently stepped out in an elegant Suzannah London dress - and you can easily recreate her look with this rival piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s sultry wine coloured dress with scalloped neckline proves why we all need a pop of red in our wardrobe
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing bold colours and her deep red dress at a 2013 reception is still one of our favourites
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
It's officially 'espadrille season' for Duchess Sophie as she steps out in dapper white blazer and timeless top handle bag
The Duchess of Edinburgh just wore the most sophisticated monochrome outfit and her accessories were the stars of the show
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's edgy leather jacket, indigo jeans and wedges for a day at the zoo is far from her usual royal style
The Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit for a visit to Bristol Zoo in 2016 was effortlessly stylish and we're going to recreate it this summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's cut out bodycon dress and messy bun is a bold summer look that wowed us
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a fabulous cut out dress for a special event in 2012 and the colour is what summer dreams are made of
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie just made cherry blossom pink the season's must-have shade at royal Garden Party - and we're on board!
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in head-to-toe cherry blossom pink for the first Garden Party of 2024
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We want to see Duchess Sophie wear her wide leg jeans and cool rectangular sunglasses again and again
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore ever-stylish wide leg jeans and a pair of seriously cool rectangular sunnies for a day out back in 2005
By Emma Shacklock Published