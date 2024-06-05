Duchess Sophie's ravishing red gown with plunging neckline is exactly the kind of dramatic royal look we want to see more of

Duchess Sophie wore a ravishing red gown with a plunging neckline to an event in Norway in 2002 and this is exactly the kind of dramatic royal look we want to see more of now.

Many of us might prefer to fill our summer capsule wardrobes with neutral staples and classic denim pieces but it’s not quite the same for the British Royal Family. If there’s one thing they love it's wearing bold colours and particularly at special events they tend to step out in some very vibrant outfits. The Duchess of Edinburgh in particular loves bright dresses and flamboyant hats and in the early 2000s one of her go-to shades was bright red. Her outfit for an evening reception in Norway back in 2002 was a particularly gorgeous look from her.

It was designed with a plunging scoop neck and delicate straps that sat almost bardot-like on the Duchess's shoulders. The neckline framed her décolletage beautifully and the fitted bodice had two darts running down the front, helping to ensure a perfect fit that accentuated her silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

Shop red dresses

& Other Stories Midi Dress £75 at & Other Stories Perfect for summer daytime occasions this red ribbed midi dress is so easy to wear and the colour makes a bold statement. The design is so flattering you could easily accentuate the casual cut with a denim jacket and a pair of trainers. Reiss Satin Halterneck Dress Was £268, Now £85 at Reiss This red satin halterneck, one shoulder dress is such a brilliant choice for a special occasion like a family party. The sheen of the fabric gives this a luxurious edge and the dress drapes so elegantly down from the more fitted bodice into the skirt. Boden Cotton Midi Dress £155 at Boden If you want a red dress with longer sleeves that works beautifully for both daytime and evenings out then this is it. The Broderie Anglaise detailing is delicate and it comes with a detachable waist belt that helps to accentuate its fit and flare shape.

Shop red wardrobe staples

M&S Cotton Rich T-Shirt £9.50 at M&S If you love the shade of red of Duchess Sophie's gown but aren't looking to add another dress to your wardrobe, then this cotton rich T-shirt is a lovely alternative to add a pop of colour. Pair with jeans or white trousers for a statement summer look that's so comfortable and easy to throw on. Ted Baker Croc Effect Bag £110 at John Lewis Accessories are a lovely way to add bright colours into an outfit without it being too overpowering. The gold and red combination on this one is stunning and the croc effect finish adds a touch more detail. It has an adjustable strap and magnetic flapover closure. Dune Leather Slingbacks £85 at M&S These gorgeous leather slingbacks have a gold buckle detail and a low block heel for comfort. Easy to slip on and off, they would look just as chic with dresses as they would with jeans or shorts and the pointed toe is very flattering.

Duchess Sophie’s dress had an A-line shape that flared out more at the back and the fabric had a sheen to it that picked up in the light on that evening in Trondheim. The senior royal was there with Prince Edward to attend a gala variety show the evening before the wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that the Duchess of Edinburgh pulled out all the stops with her outfit and the bright red was such a stunning choice. Red is one of the biggest fashion colour trends at the moment and this poppy-red hue had warm undertones to it that complemented her golden hair.

Although red is often considered quite a statement colour it looks great with blue and white denim and other more neutral tones. You also don’t have to add a dress like Duchess Sophie’s to your wardrobe to wear this colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)

Red accessories look so pretty with a simple white T-shirt and jeans and can often elevate simple looks into something more special. In Duchess Sophie’s case the silhouette of her dress was already quite formal and she added a pair of pointed toe black heels and pearl jewellery.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The three-strand pearl choker had a diamond encrusted clasp and Her Royal Highness balanced the luxuriousness of this with simple single pearl stud earrings. In her hand she carried a black wrap in case the weather turned a little chilly on this May day. From the colour to the design and her accessories, this was quite a dramatic royal look from the Duchess.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

Whilst we love seeing the royals in their tailored blazers, best white trainers and stunning floral dresses, it’s also lovely whenever they do wear more unusual or bold outfits too. Duchess Sophie doesn’t wear red so much anymore and now prefers higher necklines on her dresses, but she has proved that she still has a sense of fun when it comes to fashion.

From her bright pink dress at the Orbis Visionaries Reception in April to the curved hat with frilled adornments she wore to the Order of the Garter ceremony last year, the Duchess enjoys pushing style boundaries with her occasionwear looks.