Duchess Sophie rewears Prada coat not seen for 10 years, and we're copying its stunning colour for our spring wardrobe
The Duchess of Edinburgh proves recycling your wardrobe never goes out of fashion
Earlier today, a handful of senior members of the Royal Family gathered for the annual Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. It was King Charles' first main public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, arriving alongside the Queen looking relaxed and happy.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh weren't far behind, and Sophie Wessex wowed the crowd stepping out in a beautiful rich purple Prada coat with gold buttons, striking cream beret and towering heels of the same colour. Not only does her outfit ooze elegance, it's also a masterclass in how to recycle your wardrobe.
The Duchess was first seen in the stunning royal-coloured Prada coat a decade ago, during a visit to the String Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich (pictured below). One of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends, purple is set to be everywhere in the coming months – and the hue of Sophie's designer coat, which screams royalty, is perfect for spring and one we'll definitely be adding to our spring capsule wardrobe.
For the coat's first outing in December 2014, Duchess Sophie teamed it with a black dress, tights, heels and clutch bag for the winter month. Today she proved certain fashion items are timeless, and in a masterclass in how to recycle your own wardrobe, she paired the designer item with an elegant cream beret and heels in a nod to the new season.
Duchess Sophie wasn't the only royal to rewear something to the annual Easter celebrations. Princess Anne looked equally chic in the most stunning mint-coloured jacket, an item that too has formed part of her wardrobe for the last decade. Teamed with her favourite House of Bruar tasseled suede riding boots and a gorgeous tan suede bag, she was the epitome of sartorial splendor.
The family gathering was a much smaller affair this year, with key members of the Royal Family missing. The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend, but was not expected to following Catherine's cancer diagnosis. Zara and Mike Tindall, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were all present last year, were also not in attendance.
Shop Duchess Sophie's look
RRP: £370 | This purple Sezane coat is a gorgeous spin on Duchess Sophie's Prada coat. Slightly longer, it features a belt and black buttons for a super-sophisticated, chic look. It's not cheap, but it's far from a Prada price tag.
RRP:
£369 £209 | This Carissa coat in Aubergine from Hobbs is simply stunning. Now with over £150 off, this timeless piece is available in a variety of sizes in the sale. Like Duchess Sophie's Prada coat, this could easily be part of your wardrobe for years.
RRP:
£230 £89 | Now with 61%, this stunning wool jacket in blackberry is so elegant. Simple but stylish, this wool-rich coat is extremely versatile, working for everything from a big night out, to a smart day in the office. Concealed poppers mean it can be worn open and closed, for even more options.
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
