Duchess Sophie rewears Prada coat not seen for 10 years, and we're copying its stunning colour for our spring wardrobe

Earlier today, a handful of senior members of the Royal Family gathered for the annual Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. It was King Charles' first main public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, arriving alongside the Queen looking relaxed and happy.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh weren't far behind, and Sophie Wessex wowed the crowd stepping out in a beautiful rich purple Prada coat with gold buttons, striking cream beret and towering heels of the same colour. Not only does her outfit ooze elegance, it's also a masterclass in how to recycle your wardrobe.

The Duchess was first seen in the stunning royal-coloured Prada coat a decade ago, during a visit to the String Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich (pictured below). One of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends, purple is set to be everywhere in the coming months – and the hue of Sophie's designer coat, which screams royalty, is perfect for spring and one we'll definitely be adding to our spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby / Indigo)

For the coat's first outing in December 2014, Duchess Sophie teamed it with a black dress, tights, heels and clutch bag for the winter month. Today she proved certain fashion items are timeless, and in a masterclass in how to recycle your own wardrobe, she paired the designer item with an elegant cream beret and heels in a nod to the new season.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Hollie Adams)

Duchess Sophie wasn't the only royal to rewear something to the annual Easter celebrations. Princess Anne looked equally chic in the most stunning mint-coloured jacket, an item that too has formed part of her wardrobe for the last decade. Teamed with her favourite House of Bruar tasseled suede riding boots and a gorgeous tan suede bag, she was the epitome of sartorial splendor.

The family gathering was a much smaller affair this year, with key members of the Royal Family missing. The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend, but was not expected to following Catherine's cancer diagnosis. Zara and Mike Tindall, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were all present last year, were also not in attendance.

