Duchess Sophie elevates petal pink dress to new heights with designer handbag that’s on sale now

Duchess Sophie just elevated her petal pink dress to new heights with a designer handbag that’s on sale now.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her love of flamboyant hats to add a sense of fun to even the most formal occasion wear look, but headpieces aren’t the only accessory she likes to switch up her style with. From her snake print clutch bag to her elegant top handle bags, the perfect handbag can transform Duchess Sophie’s looks. Whilst a lot of her favourite pieces are rather luxurious she just stepped out wearing one of best designer bags under £1000 and this accessory is now in the summer sale. Duchess Sophie’s Strathberry bag was a gorgeous option to pair with her petal pink Zimmerman Matchmaker dress.

This dress is crafted from linen and silk and hers was the Coral Hibiscus design which featured plenty of gorgeous flowers all over it. Although the name suggests it would be coral the main tones in Duchess Sophie’s dress were blossom pink and ivory, with a touch of golden-tan appearing in the stems of the flowers.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Strathberry Handbag

Strathberry Crescent Shoulder Bag Was £575, Now £460 at Strathberry Currently 20% off for summer, this shoulder bag is the perfect blend of style and practicality. It can fit all your essentials and is crafted from smooth leather in this versatile vanilla/diamond colourway. If neutrals aren't for you then it also comes in several other shades too. Strathberry Mini Crescent Bag Was £455, Now £341.55 at Strathberry If you love Duchess Sophie's handbag but want something even daintier then the same style also comes in a mini size. This version is now 25% off and can be worn multiple different ways, using the shoulder strap or the gold chain strap. John Lewis Crescent Saddle Bag £89 at John Lewis This handbag is a lovely alternative for anyone who isn't sure about investing in Duchess Sophie's exact bag. It has the fabulous combination of gold-toned hardware and neutral cream-toned leather. The long crossbody strap is so handy and can be doubled up to make it a shoulder bag.

Shop More Handbags For Summer

Strathberry Nano Tote Was £375, Now £300 at Strathberry Crafted from leather with an embossed croc-pattern finish, this duck egg blue handbag is a gorgeous accessory to add a pop of pastel colour to your summer outfits. The Princess of Wales has the Mosaic Nano Tote in her collection and Zara Tindall is another fan of bags from this luxurious brand. Kate Spade Crossbody Bag Was £250, Now £150 at John Lewis A chic black handbag is a must-have in your accessory collection and this one is now reduced in the sale. It has a stunning pared-back design with gold-toned detailing and a secure internal zip pocket for your essentials. M&S Faux Leather Bag £35 at M&S Coming in black and black and cream as well as this tan colour, this affordable crossbody bag is a great choice for everything from running errands to evenings out. It has a zipped inside pocket and an adjustable crossbody strap.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore this fabulous floral frock to the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle which takes place every year. For such a ceremonial royal occasion it’s perhaps no surprise that her dress had a more modest cut, with a crew neckline, long sleeves and a full midi-length skirt.

The Matchmaker dress comes with a diamante trimmed belt that is removable, though Her Royal Highness’s belt didn’t seem to have the same adornments. This made it more pared-back and she kept to this theme with her Strathberry bag. A neutral bag is a key item in any summer capsule wardrobe and hers was the Crescent Shoulder Bag in the vanilla/diamond colourway.

Originally priced at £575, it’s now reduced to £460 in the sale, meaning it’s never been a better time to add this stand-out accessory to your basket if you’ve been looking to invest in a new bag for all occasions.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The soft ivory-cream shade means that this bag can be styled effortlessly with so many other colours, including pink like the tones in Duchess Sophie’s dress. Aside from the gold-toned buckle the Crescent Shoulder Bag is also very minimal and features a front closure design. It also comes with a shoulder strap in matching ivory leather but the Duchess opted to use the slightly more dainty gold chain strap instead.

The Crescent Shoulder features a contemporary twist on the iconic Strathberry bar, as it is reimagined into an elegant arc. Blending style and practicality, this sleek silhouette is large enough to hold all your daily essentials, making it the perfect day-to-day companion.

(Image credit: Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Handcrafted in Spain from the finest leather, this playful style comes with a gold chain and a comfortable, wide leather strap, allowing the bag to be worn both crossbody and as a shoulder bag. This feature gives the Crescent bag even more versatility and means it can easily be dressed up or down to suit different occasions. The leather strap would work well with a more relaxed outfit, like a pair of jeans and a T-shirt but the gold chain strap elevated Duchess Sophie’s pink dress even more and echoed the tan-gold shades in the design.

She finished off her outfit for the Order of the Garter Service with Prada nude heels and a beautiful pink hat. Her golden hair was secured in a classic bun and the final outfit was a sophisticated and elegant choice for a sunny summer event.