Duchess Sophie opts for unpretentious sophistication in polka-dot white dress and we're in love!

Duchess Sophie's polka dot white dress was the perfect wholesome look on Her Royal Highness as she attended a solo engagement in London.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh was one of the many royals celebrating the NHS's 75th birthday this week.

The Duchess visited King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London to mark this special occasion.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla's two-tone Chanel pumps and navy floral dress might be her best look yet.

The Duchess of Edinburgh opened a new training academy for nurses, midwives, and healthcare professionals at Kings College Hospital in London this week. The Duchess attended this engagement in celebration of the National Health Service's 75th birthday.

For this lowkey engagement, the Duchess wore a simple delicate white dress from the brand ME+EM. The sheer shirt dress was creamy white and featured tiny black polka dots. The black pattern was complemented by small black buttons that detailed the front of the dress and the aglets attached to the end of the waist-high drawstring belt. The tiered dress was slightly pleated at the skirt which hung to around calf length on the Duchess.

The pretty dress is unfortunately no longer stocked by ME+EM, but there are many other similar brands that have created similar dresses that are still available.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Remix Linen Maxi Dress (£144.00)| Boden This tiered maxi dress is made from offcuts of linen that Boden saved from the cutting room floor. It's finished with blouson sleeves and an optional belt that can be tied to define the waist.

While attending this engagement, the Duchess got stuck in and unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of the facility. Sophie also met with NHS staff who will use this facility and learned bout the training that will take place in this academy - which includes taking blood and resuscitation. Duchess Sophie also posed for cameras and cut into an impressive homemade tiered cake which was made by Irene Dela Cruz, one of the talented nurses on the team - and seemingly an avid baker in her spare time!

Sophie wasn't the only member of the Royal Family who celebrated the NHS's anniversary this week. On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special NHS Big Tea party which was hosted by NHS Charities Together. While at this engagement, Prince William showed his down-to-earth side as he joked with a flirty fan and presented key NHS workers with an impressive three-tiered cake.

Similarly, Princess Anne officially opened the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh in celebration of the National Health Service. For this engagement on Wednesday, Princess Anne showcased her thrifty style as she re-wore a jazzy yellow and navy plaid blazer from her 90s wardrobe.