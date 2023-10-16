Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in simple blouse and blazer outfit that's so easy to recreate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Duchess of Edinburgh once again proved her fashion prowess as she paired a chic, white ruffled blouse under a black blazer and grey trousers for her outing with the OSCAR Foundation.

Duchess Sophie provided the perfect example of a minimalist capsule wardrobe as she arrived at Bradfield College on Friday, October 13, for a visit with the OSCAR Foundation's UK team.

Despite wowing in a coral dress a few days prior, it seems Duchess Sophie is now following Kate Middleton's lead in the pantsuit department, as she opted for a blazer and trouser ensemble, complete with a stylish, ruffled blouse. The outfit was very much in keeping with the current autumn/winter 2023 fashion trends and luckily for us, it's surprisingly easy to replicate - even without splashing on the exact royal-approved pieces.

Forgoing her preferred pastel colour palette and floral prints (like the gorgeous icy blue midi dress she wore in September), Duchess Sophie instead selected a pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers in a slate-like grey, which she paired with an equally smart, structured blazer. If you ask us though, the pièce de résistance really came in the form of her blouse.

The top (thought to be from the brand ME+EM) features a ruffled, lettuce hem-like neckline and similarly ruffled, trumpet sleeves that could be seen peaking out from the cuffs of her blazer. Sophie then accessorised the blouse with a gold pendant necklace and wore her hair in a casual bun.

The top - with its ruching - perfectly elevated the otherwise basic outfit and is a real lesson in upscaling an ensemble, while still achieving that minimalist effect.

As mentioned the Duchess of Edinburgh wore this elegant ensemble during her outing with the OSCAR Foundation, of which she is patron, as she and the team attended a dinner at Bradfield College in London.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, the organisation wrote, "Our children had the pleasure of meeting our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO for a special dinner at Bradfield College. We are grateful for her constant support and thank her for inspiring our bright minds. We hope to have the pleasure of hosting HRH in Mumbai soon."

As for recreating Sophie's elegant business-casual look, thankfully finding similar pieces is very easy, thanks to her choice of classic silhouettes and tailored pieces - all of which are very on-trend right now.

