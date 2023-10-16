Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in simple blouse and blazer outfit that's so easy to recreate
We're obsessed with Duchess Sophie's ruffled blouse and blazer outfit during her outing with the OSCAR Foundation
The Duchess of Edinburgh once again proved her fashion prowess as she paired a chic, white ruffled blouse under a black blazer and grey trousers for her outing with the OSCAR Foundation.
Duchess Sophie provided the perfect example of a minimalist capsule wardrobe as she arrived at Bradfield College on Friday, October 13, for a visit with the OSCAR Foundation's UK team.
Despite wowing in a coral dress a few days prior, it seems Duchess Sophie is now following Kate Middleton's lead in the pantsuit department, as she opted for a blazer and trouser ensemble, complete with a stylish, ruffled blouse. The outfit was very much in keeping with the current autumn/winter 2023 fashion trends and luckily for us, it's surprisingly easy to replicate - even without splashing on the exact royal-approved pieces.
A post shared by OSCAR Foundation (@oscar_foundation)
A photo posted by on
Forgoing her preferred pastel colour palette and floral prints (like the gorgeous icy blue midi dress she wore in September), Duchess Sophie instead selected a pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers in a slate-like grey, which she paired with an equally smart, structured blazer. If you ask us though, the pièce de résistance really came in the form of her blouse.
The top (thought to be from the brand ME+EM) features a ruffled, lettuce hem-like neckline and similarly ruffled, trumpet sleeves that could be seen peaking out from the cuffs of her blazer. Sophie then accessorised the blouse with a gold pendant necklace and wore her hair in a casual bun.
ME+EM Lace-Trim Layering Top
RRP: £115
While this isn't the exact top Duchess Sophie wore, it is from the same brand and features very similar neck and sleeve detailing - ideal for layering underneath a jumper or jacket.
The top - with its ruching - perfectly elevated the otherwise basic outfit and is a real lesson in upscaling an ensemble, while still achieving that minimalist effect.
As mentioned the Duchess of Edinburgh wore this elegant ensemble during her outing with the OSCAR Foundation, of which she is patron, as she and the team attended a dinner at Bradfield College in London.
Marking the occasion on Instagram, the organisation wrote, "Our children had the pleasure of meeting our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO for a special dinner at Bradfield College. We are grateful for her constant support and thank her for inspiring our bright minds. We hope to have the pleasure of hosting HRH in Mumbai soon."
As for recreating Sophie's elegant business-casual look, thankfully finding similar pieces is very easy, thanks to her choice of classic silhouettes and tailored pieces - all of which are very on-trend right now.
Shop alternatives to Duchess Sophie's outfit
RRP: £49.99| This blazer is a true wardrobe staple and is a must for recreating Duchess Sophie's look. It features an oversized fit and is available in sizes XS to XL. A must-have staple for all year round dressing.
RRP: £35.99 | This shirt is the perfect swap for Sophie's ME+EM blouse as it features a ruffled neck and a sleek, oxford shirt style shape. Ideal for teaming with tailored pieces and super versatile.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
