Duchess Sophie’s coral dress with fun fluted sleeves makes a case for bold pastels for autumn and she’s got us convinced to try it out!
Duchess Sophie's coral dress has reminded us how spring/summer tones can be magical all year round and make a real statement
Duchess Sophie’s coral dress with fun fluted sleeves has made a case for bold pastels for autumn.
The Royal Family wears blue regularly all year round but the Duchess of Edinburgh has just proved that even one of the most summery of colours look beautiful in the autumn months. Stepping out in Ethiopia this week as the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) she celebrated the work of Orbis - the international eye care charity.
During her visit, Duchess Sophie also took part in a trachoma elimination conference and delivered a powerful keynote speech shining a light on the impact of trachoma on women, children, education and people’s livelihoods. For this important occasion, Duchess Sophie’s coral dress was brought back out of her wardrobe and we couldn’t have been more excited to see this make another appearance in 2023.
The £695 Yahvi dress is by one of her favourite designers, Beulah London, and is made from 100% wool. Wool is known for being breathable and helping to keep you warm meaning with some additional layers including one of the best winter coats and boots, this could work well in the winter months too. Duchess Sophie’s coral dress features three-quarter-length fluted sleeves, a crew neckline and fitted bodice that accentuates her silhouette.
From the waist the skirt flares out in an A-line design with subtle draping and a gorgeous detail in the form of tiny coral covered buttons running down one side. As with many of the Princess of Wales’ dresses and those of other senior royals, the coral dress fell to an elegant midi length.
On this occasion the Duchess of Edinburgh kept her blonde hair down, softly framing her face as she delivered her speech, as seen in pictures shared on the Royal Family website and as part of a wider post about her visit to Ethiopia on Instagram. Her speech recognised the dedication of those who are closely collaborating to try and eliminate trachoma by 2030.
She’s previously worn her coral dress earlier this year to the Coronation Concert where she paired it with statement gold hoop earrings and bracelets, with a subtle gold shimmer eyeshadow look and curled hair.
Coral might not specifically be a fashion colour trend for autumn/winter 2023 but fiery red is proving to be popular and wearing coral is a way to bring a similar tone into your wardrobe in a more low-key way. As a pop of colour it also works well with neutral tones and coral dresses like Duchess Sophie’s can easily be layered up with a warm coat, scarf and boots.
They would also be great party season options for anyone who might not want to go for the traditional sparkles, metallics or deep jewel tones popular in the run-up to the festive season.
SHOP DUCHESS SOPHIE'S CORAL DRESS
Beulah London
RRP: £695 | Duchess Sophie's coral dress is made from 100% wool that is RWS certified and is sure to make a real statement. With a bold colour that works all year round, the covered buttons and fluted sleeves are additional glamorous details.
Ted Baker
RRP: £90 |If you're looking for a coral dress that's fun and playful and a little more casual then this is a great option. This mini dress by Ted Baker has a bow tie neckline and tiered skirt and would look lovely with a pair of heels and a blazer.
Karen Millen
RRP: £60 | This more affordable coral dress from Karen Millen with a glamorous self-tie scoop back could work for special occasions layered up with a warm coat or blazer and boots. In the summer or for winter holidays this would really come into its own.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
