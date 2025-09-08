Is navy blue the new black? Duchess Sophie's elegant midi dress in Canada says so

It might have gone under the radar for some people as so many members of the Royal Family have now resumed their duties for autumn, but Duchess Sophie’s got a bit further afield than some. The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently in Canada for a four-day visit and she pulled out the style stops - as we knew she would - on Day 1.

The senior royal attended the Internationalists Dinner at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel in Calgary wearing a head-to-toe navy and white outfit. The dress was the star of the show and it’s an oldie but a goodie she first wore back in 2022.

Like so often before, she tailored her choice of outfit to the occasion and championed one of the best British clothing brands, Erdem. The brand’s founder Erdem Moralıoğlu was born in Montreal, Canada, so Sophie’s navy midi dress nodded to both countries.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Navy Midi Dresses

H&M Blue Floral Patterned Twill Midi Dress £44.99 at H&M This ankle-length dress is made from patterned twill with a deep V-neckline, short fluttery sleeves and a flared section at the hem. The waist is accentuated by a tie belt that can be removed if you prefer. On a colder day, style with knee high boots. Boden Blanca Navy Midi Tea Dress £139 at Boden, 15% off with code MY7P This fit-and-flare dress is designed to fall to an elegant midi length. It has a slight vintage feel to it, thanks to the puffed sleeves, and also features frilled cuffs and a full skirt. The Blanca dress comes in two patterns and this navy and blue scalloped one is so timeless. Phase Eight Phase Eight Gwen Textured Dress £99 (Was £139) at Phase Eight The Gwen dress is selling fast and I can see why! Not only is it in the sale right now, but it's a lovely option for evenings out and special occasions. The design includes pleating, floaty feminine sleeves and a round neckline. The textured material adds a contemporary edge.

Shop Our Navy Autumn Picks

M&S Satin Navy Blue Striped Shirt £30 at M&S A satin shirt is a handy item to have in your autumn/winter wardrobe for date nights or other occasions where you want to be put-together but still comfortable. Pair this striped navy and white shirt with jeans to dress it down or trousers for a formal feel. & Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 at & Other Stories This particular style is a classic for & Other Stories and comes in a huge variety of different shades, including this sumptuous dark blue tone. It has a ribbed neckline, hemline and cuffs, as well as a relaxed silhouette. Zara Navy Blue Collarless Blazer £55.99 at Zara Featuring front flap pockets, a lined interior and a back vent, this is a modern take on a classic blazer thanks to the collarless design. It's double-breasted and has shoulder pads for additional shaping. Style with jeans and a light knit for an off-duty ensemble.

It’s made from linen with a unique overlay that wraps around the shoulders to give it an almost cape-esque drape. The bodice is fitted and the elegant midi skirt flares out, whilst a coordinating belt accentuates the waist.

A delicate white floral motif runs all over the Erdem Clarisia Dress, but it is primarily a deep, sumptuous navy blue tone. This not only caught my eye, but that of woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr.

"Everyone loves a little black dress, but navy is a much softer alternative that works just as well for eveningwear," she says. "And don't be afraid to mix the two - a navy dress with black heels totally works, as Pamela Anderson recently proved."

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

Although navy is a neutral colour, it has a bit of a reputation for being tricky to style. As Caroline says, navy and black actually go very well together, and I also like pairing this dark blue with warm tones like tan and camel for a touch of contrast.

Duchess Sophie went for largely navy accessories in Calgary and draped a tailored white Altuzarra blazer over her shoulders. This tied in with the white pattern on her dress and lifted the colour palette of her ensemble.

The Duchess’s gleaming gold jewellery also helped with this and navy is versatile enough to look stunning with bold gold and silver. This is why I think it works especially well for eveningwear and if you’re ever at a loss on what shoes to wear with navy, I’d go for metallics or neutrals again.

(Image credit: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Sophie’s shoes were embellished navy court heels and she carried a matching blue Sophie Habsburg clutch bag with her to the dinner. This outfit has inspired me to put my black dresses aside and embrace wearing softer navy blue more often for autumn.

The last time the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in her Erdem dress she opted for all-navy accessories and the time before that was a similar story. She wore it with navy blue wedges and dangly dark blue statement earrings to an investiture ceremony at Government House in Saint Lucia in April 2022 during her and Prince Edward’s Caribbean tour.