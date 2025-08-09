Pamela Anderson has provided plenty of style inspiration recently and her midnight blue dress is one of her best looks yet

Another day and another wow-worthy look from Pamela Anderson. The 58-year-old actress has nailed it with every outfit while promoting her latest film 'The Naked Gun', and she has given us plenty of style inspiration along the way. Every ensemble has been seriously chic, and her latest navy dress might just be up there as one of her best looks yet.

The star looked incredible in a midnight blue, boat-neck gown by Thom Browne, which had a luxurious silky sheen to it that looked super glam on the red carpet while at the premiere of her new comedy blockbuster in NYC. The star styled it perfectly with just a diamond brooch, some navy net gloves and a pair of shiny black heels. Pamela’s understated yet eye-catching outfit is great inspiration if you are currently searching for something special for a cocktail party or a city wedding, and if you are ever unsure about what shoes to wear with navy, finishing your dress with classic black heels, it will always be a winning look.

I adore the deep, moody tone of Pamela’s designer piece and the unexpected way that she styled it. Sadly, her dress is unavailable, but if you love it as much as I do, you can recreate her look with one of the below buys.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

The classic blue hue and fuss-free design mean a gown like Pamela’s is very versatile when it comes to styling. Black finishing touches will always look chic, and it's a fashion myth that black and blue can't be worn together.

When it comes to occassionwear, navy makes a fantastic switch-up from a classic little black dress as the colourway is far more flattering on all skin tones.

With Pamela continuing promo on her latest movie, we expect to see plenty more inspirational outfits in the coming weeks. We can't wait.