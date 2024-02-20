Duchess Sophie's figure-cinching shirt dress and satin stilettos is unpretentious elegance at its finest
Duchess Sophie's shirt dress and matching stilettos are a sophisticated combination we're tempted to recreate as spring draws nearer
Duchess Sophie’s figure-cinching shirt dress and matching stilettos is one of the most elegant outfit combinations we’ve seen from her.
Spring might not be here quite yet but the Duchess of Edinburgh has already got us excited to put away our best winter coats, hats and boots and let our other favourite pieces do all the talking. She stepped out in London on 19th February for an engagement at the London College of Fashion and it’s hardly surprising that she took her style to the next level with a gorgeous shirt dress. Crafted by one of the Princess of Wales’s go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead, Duchess Sophie’s figure-cinching shirt dress was a gorgeous black and navy Prince of Wales check.
This was a subtle way to wear pattern without it overwhelming the overall look and the stunning neutral shades of this dress make it incredibly versatile.
The £1,750 Marione dress is a fabulous blend of tailoring and feminine detailing, with the structured collar and fitted bodice flaring out into a softly pleated midi-length skirt. The skirt has fullness and movement to it and Duchess Sophie didn’t even need to search through her accessories collection as it comes with a matching belt. Covered in the same gorgeous blue and black fabric, this slim-line belt cinched the dress in and accentuated the Duchess of Edinburgh’s waist beautifully.
Shirt dresses are a classic piece to have in your wardrobe all year round as they can easily be layered up for colder weather and work just as well in the summer with sleeves rolled up for a relaxed look. They can easily be given a more casual twist with a pair of the best white trainers, but for this particular occasion Duchess Sophie’s dress was styled with some stilettos.
The senior royal is no stranger to wearing heels in the daytime and here she chose to go for a pair of £595 Manolo Blahnik BB pumps with a chic pointed toe. The navy satin of the heels gave the Duchess’s look another element of texture and matched perfectly with her shirt dress. Coordinating your shoes with your clothes might not be a universally-loved approach but it does help to give a polished finish to any outfit.
If you go for neutral heels they can effortlessly fit into both your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe and your spring/summer one. Duchess Sophie’s outfit was finished with a contrasting silver-grey Sophie Habsburg clutch and grey and silver pearl earrings and her blonde tresses were pulled back in a unique double bun at the back of her head.
This allowed her collared shirt dress to take centre stage as she visited the London College of Fashion’s new home in East Bank. During her visit as their Patron, Duchess Sophie saw the Postgraduate Class of 2024 exhibition which showcased the brilliant work of students on courses that range from Costume Design for Performance and Fashion Artefact.
Her Royal Highness also met with students at the Digital Learning Lab and got to witness a digital garment fitting. Duchess Sophie’s figure-cinching shirt dress and heels couldn’t have been more timeless and elegant for this special occasion.
