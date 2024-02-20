Duchess Sophie's figure-cinching shirt dress and satin stilettos is unpretentious elegance at its finest

Duchess Sophie's shirt dress and matching stilettos are a sophisticated combination we're tempted to recreate as spring draws nearer

Duchess Sophie visits The London College of Fashion on February 19, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Duchess Sophie’s figure-cinching shirt dress and matching stilettos is one of the most elegant outfit combinations we’ve seen from her.

Spring might not be here quite yet but the Duchess of Edinburgh has already got us excited to put away our best winter coats, hats and boots and let our other favourite pieces do all the talking. She stepped out in London on 19th February for an engagement at the London College of Fashion and it’s hardly surprising that she took her style to the next level with a gorgeous shirt dress. Crafted by one of the Princess of Wales’s go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead, Duchess Sophie’s figure-cinching shirt dress was a gorgeous black and navy Prince of Wales check.

This was a subtle way to wear pattern without it overwhelming the overall look and the stunning neutral shades of this dress make it incredibly versatile.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, visits The London College of Fashion

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The £1,750 Marione dress is a fabulous blend of tailoring and feminine detailing, with the structured collar and fitted bodice flaring out into a softly pleated midi-length skirt. The skirt has fullness and movement to it and Duchess Sophie didn’t even need to search through her accessories collection as it comes with a matching belt. Covered in the same gorgeous blue and black fabric, this slim-line belt cinched the dress in and accentuated the Duchess of Edinburgh’s waist beautifully.

Shop Shirt Dresses Like Duchess Sophie's

Jigsaw Rib Textured Crepe Midi Shirt Dress
Jigsaw Textured Crepe Midi Shirt Dress

RRP: £195 | Also available in a brighter aqua shade, this stunning textured crepe dress is a lovely option if you're feeling inspired by Duchess Sophie's shirt dress. It has a similar midi-length, as well as ribbed fabric, bias cut skirt and fluted sleeves.

The White Company Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress
The White Company Organic Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress

RRP: £139 | If you're looking for a breathable shirt dress ready for spring then this is perfect. Crafted from organic cotton, this has three quarter length blouson sleeves, fabric-covered buttons and a matching belt.

Soft Tailored Pleat Detail Belted Shirt Dress
Karen Millen Tailored Pleat Detail Belted Shirt Dress

RRP: Was £199, Now £80 | Currently reduced in the sale, this shirt dress has a beautiful pleated skirt and wrap style design. The fitted waist belt means you can cinch it in as much or as little as you'd like and this would look amazing with either heels or trainers.

Shirt dresses are a classic piece to have in your wardrobe all year round as they can easily be layered up for colder weather and work just as well in the summer with sleeves rolled up for a relaxed look. They can easily be given a more casual twist with a pair of the best white trainers, but for this particular occasion Duchess Sophie’s dress was styled with some stilettos.

ophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron, meets costume student Filip Geese during a visit to The London College of Fashion on February 19, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The senior royal is no stranger to wearing heels in the daytime and here she chose to go for a pair of £595 Manolo Blahnik BB pumps with a chic pointed toe. The navy satin of the heels gave the Duchess’s look another element of texture and matched perfectly with her shirt dress. Coordinating your shoes with your clothes might not be a universally-loved approach but it does help to give a polished finish to any outfit.

Shop Heels Like Duchess Sophie's

Dune Stiletto Heel Court Shoes
Dune Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

RRP: £85 | These versatile court shoe heels can work with everything from jeans to formal dresses and come in other shades including black. They're crafted from nubuck leather that gives a suede-style look.

Hobbs Suede Slip On Stiletto Heel Court Shoes
Hobbs Suede Slip On Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

RRP: Was £149, Now £126.65 | These slip-on heels are suede and have a classic rounded toe and a mid-height heel. These are a great option for day-to-night wear and the deep navy colour is so sophisticated and versatile.

John Lewis Aeva Suede Flared Stiletto Heel Court Shoes
John Lewis Suede Flared Stiletto Heel Shoes

RRP: £89 | If you love Duchess Sophie's stilettos but would prefer something with a little less height, then these are a lovely alternative. They have a shorter, flared heel that is thicker and the suede fabric and navy colour mean these are sure to elevate even a casual day-to-day outfit.

If you go for neutral heels they can effortlessly fit into both your autumn/winter capsule wardrobe and your spring/summer one. Duchess Sophie’s outfit was finished with a contrasting silver-grey Sophie Habsburg clutch and grey and silver pearl earrings and her blonde tresses were pulled back in a unique double bun at the back of her head.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron, meets students with their creations during a visit to The London College of Fashion on February 19, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This allowed her collared shirt dress to take centre stage as she visited the London College of Fashion’s new home in East Bank. During her visit as their Patron, Duchess Sophie saw the Postgraduate Class of 2024 exhibition which showcased the brilliant work of students on courses that range from Costume Design for Performance and Fashion Artefact. 

Her Royal Highness also met with students at the Digital Learning Lab and got to witness a digital garment fitting. Duchess Sophie’s figure-cinching shirt dress and heels couldn’t have been more timeless and elegant for this special occasion.

Topics
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸